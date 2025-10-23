Atlanta United

A look inside some domestic candidates for Atlanta United job

From Laurent Courtois to Josh Wolff, these U.S.-based coaches could be contenders for the club’s open manager role.
Former Silverbacks coach Gary Smith led Colorado to an MLS title in 2010. Smith not only knows MLS, he’s familiar with Atlanta. (North American Soccer League)
By
16 minutes ago

Because of Atlanta United’s resources and ambition, there will be lots of candidates to become its manager — a job that came open when Ronny Deila was fired Sunday.

Earlier this week, we published a fun list of candidates that included everyone from Rafa Benitez to Jurgen Klinsmann.

This is an exercise to compile a more serious list of domestic-based candidates, those who have played and/or worked in MLS and are therefore familiar with its rules and weather- and travel-related challenges. For this list, they must also be currently unemployed.

Because Gerardo Martino, Jim Curtin, Wilfried Nancy and Jesper Sørensen were included in the “fun” list, they won’t be included in this compilation.

These are people who you may see reported as interested in the job:

Laurent Courtois

Previous club: Montreal

Record: 11-17-11

Trophies won: Led Columbus Crew’s II side to the MLS Next Pro title in 2022.

Comment: He would be unlikely to be considered because of his lack of success with Montreal. But he’s not the first manager, and likely won’t be the last, to have trouble winning there.

Troy Lesesne

Previous clubs: D.C. United and the New York Red Bulls

Record: 14-24-17 with D.C. United; 14-10-8 with Red Bulls

Trophies won: None

Comment: He likes to coach a pressing, fast style of soccer, which would work at Atlanta United. His lack of trophies likely would make him unattractive.

Olof Mellberg

Previous club: St. Louis

Record: 2-8-5

Trophies won: None

Comment: Extremely unlikely that he would be considered based upon his short stay with St. Louis and his lack of success.

Caleb Porter

Previous clubs: New England, Columbus and Portland.

Record: 22-38-15 with New England; 53-46-39 with Columbus; 85-60-57 with Portland.

Trophies won: MLS Cup with Columbus in 2020; MLS Cup in Portland in 2015.

Comment: Porter either leads MLS to championships or he craters the franchises. That inconsistency makes him an unlikely candidate.

Vanni Sartini

Previous club: Vancouver

Record: 57-51-39

Trophies won: 2022, ’23 and ’24 Canadian Championships.

Comment: He likes to play a high-pressing, direct style of play, which would suit Atlanta United.

Gary Smith

Previous clubs: Nashville and Colorado

Record: 61-43-57 with Nashville; 45-40-37 with Colorado.

Trophies won: MLS Cup with Colorado in 2010.

Comment: Smith not only knows MLS, he’s familiar with Atlanta from his time with the Silverbacks. He typically plays with a defensive-minded approach, which might not work well on the large pitch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But based upon the team giving up 63 goals this season, a defensive approach might not be a bad thing.

Peter Vermes

Previous club: Sporting KC

Record: 251-217-140

Trophies won: 2013 MLS Cup; 2012, ’15, ’17 U.S. Open Cup.

Comment: It would be hard to imagine Vermes coaching any other team in MLS after his long stint with Sporting KC. His teams struggled in two of the past three seasons he was in charge. He would be an interesting candidate, if interested.

Josh Wolff

Previous club: Austin

Record: 45-60-30

Trophies won: None

Comment: Wolff, who grew up in Stone Mountain and whose two sons played in Atlanta United’s academy (with Tyler making it to the first team), would be a sentimental choice. His lack of success — only one season qualifying for the playoffs — makes it unlikely he would be considered, if interested.

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

