A look inside some domestic candidates for Atlanta United job

Because of Atlanta United’s resources and ambition, there will be lots of candidates to become its manager — a job that came open when Ronny Deila was fired Sunday.
Earlier this week, we published a fun list of candidates that included everyone from Rafa Benitez to Jurgen Klinsmann.
Because of Atlanta United’s resources and ambition, there will be lots of candidates to become its manager — a job that came open when Ronny Deila was fired Sunday.
Earlier this week, we published a fun list of candidates that included everyone from Rafa Benitez to Jurgen Klinsmann.
This is an exercise to compile a more serious list of domestic-based candidates, those who have played and/or worked in MLS and are therefore familiar with its rules and weather- and travel-related challenges. For this list, they must also be currently unemployed.
Because Gerardo Martino, Jim Curtin, Wilfried Nancy and Jesper Sørensen were included in the “fun” list, they won’t be included in this compilation.
Trophies won: 2022, ’23 and ’24 Canadian Championships.
Comment: He likes to play a high-pressing, direct style of play, which would suit Atlanta United.
Previous club: Vancouver
Record: 57-51-39
Trophies won: 2022, ’23 and ’24 Canadian Championships.
Comment: He likes to play a high-pressing, direct style of play, which would suit Atlanta United.
Gary Smith
Previous clubs: Nashville and Colorado
Record: 61-43-57 with Nashville; 45-40-37 with Colorado.
Trophies won: MLS Cup with Colorado in 2010.
Comment: Smith not only knows MLS, he’s familiar with Atlanta from his time with the Silverbacks. He typically plays with a defensive-minded approach, which might not work well on the large pitch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But based upon the team giving up 63 goals this season, a defensive approach might not be a bad thing.
Previous clubs: Nashville and Colorado
Record: 61-43-57 with Nashville; 45-40-37 with Colorado.
Trophies won: MLS Cup with Colorado in 2010.
Comment: Smith not only knows MLS, he’s familiar with Atlanta from his time with the Silverbacks. He typically plays with a defensive-minded approach, which might not work well on the large pitch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But based upon the team giving up 63 goals this season, a defensive approach might not be a bad thing.
Trophies won: 2013 MLS Cup; 2012, ’15, ’17 U.S. Open Cup.
Comment: It would be hard to imagine Vermes coaching any other team in MLS after his long stint with Sporting KC. His teams struggled in two of the past three seasons he was in charge. He would be an interesting candidate, if interested.
Previous club: Sporting KC
Record: 251-217-140
Trophies won: 2013 MLS Cup; 2012, ’15, ’17 U.S. Open Cup.
Comment: It would be hard to imagine Vermes coaching any other team in MLS after his long stint with Sporting KC. His teams struggled in two of the past three seasons he was in charge. He would be an interesting candidate, if interested.
Josh Wolff
Previous club: Austin
Record: 45-60-30
Trophies won: None
Comment: Wolff, who grew up in Stone Mountain and whose two sons played in Atlanta United’s academy (with Tyler making it to the first team), would be a sentimental choice. His lack of success — only one season qualifying for the playoffs — makes it unlikely he would be considered, if interested.
Previous club: Austin
Record: 45-60-30
Trophies won: None
Comment: Wolff, who grew up in Stone Mountain and whose two sons played in Atlanta United’s academy (with Tyler making it to the first team), would be a sentimental choice. His lack of success — only one season qualifying for the playoffs — makes it unlikely he would be considered, if interested.