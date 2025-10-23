A look inside some domestic candidates for Atlanta United job

Former Silverbacks coach Gary Smith led Colorado to an MLS title in 2010. Smith not only knows MLS, he’s familiar with Atlanta. (North American Soccer League)

From Laurent Courtois to Josh Wolff, these U.S.-based coaches could be contenders for the club’s open manager role.

This is an exercise to compile a more serious list of domestic-based candidates, those who have played and/or worked in MLS and are therefore familiar with its rules and weather- and travel-related challenges. For this list, they must also be currently unemployed.

Earlier this week, we published a fun list of candidates that included everyone from Rafa Benitez to Jurgen Klinsmann.

Because of Atlanta United’s resources and ambition, there will be lots of candidates to become its manager — a job that came open when Ronny Deila was fired Sunday.

Because Gerardo Martino, Jim Curtin, Wilfried Nancy and Jesper Sørensen were included in the “fun” list, they won’t be included in this compilation.

These are people who you may see reported as interested in the job:

Laurent Courtois

Previous club: Montreal Record: 11-17-11 Trophies won: Led Columbus Crew’s II side to the MLS Next Pro title in 2022. Comment: He would be unlikely to be considered because of his lack of success with Montreal. But he’s not the first manager, and likely won’t be the last, to have trouble winning there. Previous club: Montreal Record: 11-17-11 Trophies won: Led Columbus Crew’s II side to the MLS Next Pro title in 2022. Comment: He would be unlikely to be considered because of his lack of success with Montreal. But he’s not the first manager, and likely won’t be the last, to have trouble winning there.

Troy Lesesne