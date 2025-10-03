Atlanta Falcons 3 former Falcons advance for Pro Football Hall of Fame in seniors category Mike Kenn, Clay Matthews Jr. and Tommy Nobis advance; Chris Hinton and Billy ‘White Shoes’ Johnson did not. Tackle Mike Kenn (78) of the Atlanta Falcons sets for a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1990. (Al Messerschmidt/AP)

Three former Falcons advanced through a second reduction vote of candidates in the seniors category, as 34 former players remain under consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026. Mike Kenn (1978-94 with the Falcons), Clay Matthews Jr. (1994-95) and Tommy Nobis (1966-76) were on the list, which was released Thursday.

Chris Hinton (1990-93) and Billy “White Shoes” Johnson (1982-87) did not advance. Former Georgia Tech standout Maxie Baughan also advanced. Members of the Hall of Fame’s seniors blue-ribbon committee produced the list from the 52 names they received after a screening committee cast the initial ballots in the highly competitive selection process. The 162 former players nominated for election and screened in the opening round of voting last could have appeared in a professional football game in the 2000 season. In this step of the process, each seniors committee member voted for 25 players. The top 25 and all other candidates who tied for the 25th position advanced to the third phase — the cutdown vote to nine semifinalists. Those ballots will be cast and results announced in about four weeks.

The seniors blue-ribbon committee voters then will meet to discuss the playing careers of the nine semifinalists. From that group, three will advance to the full selection committee as finalists for possible election to the Class of 2026.