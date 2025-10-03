3 former Falcons advance for Pro Football Hall of Fame in seniors category

Reduction voting in three other categories for the Hall of Fame — modern-era players, coach and contributor — are also being conducted this month. Progress in the coach category (cut to 12) and the modern-era player category (cut to 52) were announced earlier this week. The candidates still under consideration in the contributor category will be revealed Friday.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026, which can be composed of a minimum of four individuals to as many as eight, will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, in August.
Here’s the list of players — 19 offensive, 14 defensive and one special-teams player — who remain in contention for the Class of 2026:
QUARTERBACKS (3): Ken Anderson, Charlie Conerly, Roman Gabriel.
RUNNING BACKS (4): Roger Craig, Chuck Foreman, Cecil Isbell, Paul “Tank” Younger.
WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS (7): Isaac Curtis, Lavvie Dilweg, Henry Ellard, Harold Jackson, Stanley Morgan, Art Powell, Otis Taylor.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (5): Joe Jacoby, Mike Kenn, Bob Kuechenberg, Jim Tyrer, Al Wistert.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (2): L.C. Greenwood, Jim Marshall.
LINEBACKERS (6): Carl Banks, Maxie Baughan, Larry Grantham, Lee Roy Jordan, Clay Matthews Jr., Tommy Nobis.
DEFENSIVE BACKS (6): Dick Anderson, Bobby Boyd, Albert Lewis, Eddie Meador, Lemar Parrish, Everson Walls.
SPECIAL TEAMS (1): Steve Tasker.
