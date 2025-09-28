Georgia Tech Logo
Yellow Jackets drop one spot to No. 17 in AP Top 25

Georgia Tech falls a spot after one-point, overtime win at Wake Forest.
Georgia Tech may have escaped the Wake Forest game with an overtime win, but its sloppy performance cost the Yellow Jackets a spot in the AP poll. (Matt Kelley/AP)
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech dropped a spot Sunday in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Yellow Jackets (5-0, 2-0 ACC) escaped Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Saturday with a 30-29 overtime win at Wake Forest.

As 16.5-point favorites, Tech needed to come back from down 20-3 to force overtime at 23-23. The Jackets then stopped a game-winning two-point conversion try by the Demon Deacons.

Tech, ranked No. 16 last week, is one of four ACC teams in the poll: Miami is No. 3, Florida State is No. 18 and Virginia is No. 24. The only ranked team on Tech’s remaining schedule is Georgia (No. 12) who Tech faces Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In Sunday’s US LBM Coaches Poll, Tech was ranked No. 16.

Tech, looking to start a season 6-0 for the first time since 2011, is off until Oct. 11 when it plays Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0 ACC) at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Hokies host Wake Forest on Saturday.

