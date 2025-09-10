Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ kicking competition underway: Younghoe Koo vs. Parker Romo Romo beat out five other kickers to land the spot on the practice squad. Atlanta Falcons placekicker Younghoe Koo kicks the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed kicker Parker Romo to compete for the job against Younghoe Koo, who missed a potential score-tying, 44-yard field-goal attempt in the final minute of the 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “We (have) to create high-level competition, which we always will,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday. “We bring people in to figure out what’s going to happen and how you’re going to go about your business.”

In addition to the missed field-goal attempt, Koo botched a kickoff by not placing the ball in the landing zone. The Bucs started that drive at the 40-yard line. He also made a 36-yard field goal that hit the uprights. "That's another cut-and-dry position, right?" Morris said. "You either make it or you don't. We (must) have guys that are just going to make it. There's no real coaching points there. … You need to make them." Romo beat out five other kickers to land the spot on the practice squad. He beat out Ben Sauls, Michael Badgley, Zane Gonzalez, Ryan Heicher and Maddux Trujillo, who were in for tryouts Tuesday.

“We got to go out and play competitive at every level,” Morris said. “We want to go out and try to win games. We wouldn’t be having this conversation if we make those kicks and make them all clean. But that’s not the conversation. We put it on ourselves. Now, we have to go out there and be ready to deal.”

Morris consulted with special teams coordinator Marquice Williams on the kicker workouts and decision to keep Romo. "Marquice and I have conversations about that every day," Morris said. "That's really easy. But the tougher conversations are the ones you (must) have with your players, and Koo is our player. When you bring Koo in, you let him know what the reality of it is." Koo is aware his job is in jeopardy. "He's a grown man," Morris said. "He's a professional. He's been through this. He's been through it before. They know what they need to do. All of those guys, man, it's just like, it's that moment. This is the highest level of competition you could possibly have. You got to be ready for this." Romo, who has made a 55-yarder in the NFL, has tried 12 field-goal attempts over four games.

Morris was asked if he's ready to play Romo on Sunday against the Vikings on national television. "Obviously, I've got to let Romo make those decisions and Koo make those decisions on the grass," Morris said. "Right now, I haven't seen anybody other than in workouts kick a ball. So, today's our first day of practice. We'll get him out here, get a real grasp for that." Morris wants to wait and see how the kickers perform in practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. "Let those guys go out there and kick," Morris said. "Maybe put him in some competitive situations. Do some different things that we can do from a competitive standpoint. From a coaching standpoint, make those decisions as we go." It appears it's Romo's job for the taking.