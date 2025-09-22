Georgia Bulldogs TV network announced for Georgia-Kentucky football game The matchup between Kentucky and Georgia will pit the two longest-tenured SEC coaches against each other. Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson sacks Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff and causes a fumble by Vandagriff during the first half at Kroger Field, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Lexington, Kentucky. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The SEC announced the game times and TV networks for the Week 6 slate of games Monday. Georgia is set to play Kentucky at noon Oct. 4. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Georgia has won 15 consecutive games against Kentucky, with the Wildcats' most recent win coming in 2009. Kirby Smart is 8-0 against Kentucky. The matchup between Kentucky and Georgia will pit the two longest-tenured SEC coaches against each other. Mark Stoops is in his 13th season at Kentucky, while Smart is in his 10th at Georgia. RELATED Predicting Georgia's 2026 SEC schedule ahead of Tuesday announcement Georgia is 3-0 to start the 2025 season and has a big game Saturday against Alabama. The Crimson Tide enters the contest with a 2-1 record. Kentucky and Georgia both were off this past week. The Wildcats visit South Carolina on Saturday, with the game set for a 7:45 p.m. start. Georgia did spend some of its off-week preparing for Kentucky, before shifting to Alabama later in the week.

“Yeah, our off-week strategy has always been to look at opponents furthest away first and back into the team that’s most recent,” Smart said. “So we work on everybody that we would play before the next bye week. In terms of coaches, we may not work on the players, we don’t have enough time. We work on ourselves on the field, and the coaches work on every team we have upcoming.”