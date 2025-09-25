South Georgia matchups headline top 10 high school football games of Week 7

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Waycross

Records, rankings: Benedictine is 2-2 overall, 0-0 in Region 1-4A and No. 4; Ware County is 5-0, 0-0 and No. 5.

Last meeting: Ware County 38-14 in 2024.

Things to know: Benedictine and Ware County are the only ranked teams in a region that also includes Perry and Warner Robins. The Ware County-Benedictine rivalry, surprisingly only first played in 2020, has not had a back-to-back winner, with Ware County winning in 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Benedictine in 2021 and 2023. Only once has either entered the game unranked — and that was last season, when unranked Ware beat No. 2 Benedictine decisively. Benedictine QB Stephen Cannon was injured and lost for the season, and Benedictine’s season never fully recovered. Cannon, now a senior committed to Texas Tech, has thrown for 462 yards and five touchdowns this season. Bubba Frazier, committed to Notre Dame, has 17 receptions for 305 yards. But Benedictine gets about 62% of its total offense on the ground, with Stanley Smart Jr. leading the team with 387 yards. Benedictine has lost to Class 6A teams Colquitt County and Buford and won easily against Burke County and Westminster. Ware County’s best win is last week’s 42-9 decision against Lincoln, the No. 10 team in Florida’s Class 5A. In the 2024 game against Benedictine, Ware’s Jamir Boyd rushed for 144 yards. Now a senior, Boyd has rushed for 449 yards. Tayshaun Franklin, a bigger back at 6-1, 210, has rushed for 544 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ware gets about 63.5% of its total yards rushing.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Waycross

Records, rankings: Benedictine is 2-2 overall, 0-0 in Region 1-4A and No. 4; Ware County is 5-0, 0-0 and No. 5.

Last meeting: Ware County 38-14 in 2024.