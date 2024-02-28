Camden County football hires Mainland (Fla.) coach Roland

Roland is a Mainland alumnus who played football at Bethune-Cookman and began coaching at Mainland in 2009.

Camden County was 10-4 in Class 7A last season under Herron, who brought the program to state prominence this century and won state titles there in 2003, 2008 and 2009 in the highest classification.

Herron left on top after the 2012 season and returned in 2021, after the program had struggled to regain form. Herron’s first team was 4-7 but improved to 8-4 and then won 10 games and was a surprise state semifinalist.

Herron retired this offseason after a 32-year career as a head coach. He won 334 games, five state titles and 19 region championships.