Sale’s gem helps Braves finish off doubleheader sweep
Throws 8 shutout innings, Braves take down Nats 5-0 in 10 innings.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale, who threw 8 shutout innings against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
By AJC Sports
28 minutes ago
Chris Sale’s fourth start since returning to the mound late last month turned out to be his best outing by far.
Sale threw eight shutout innings, striking out nine and allowing just three hits, and although he finished with a no-decision, his performance was the most impressive for the Braves in their 5-0, 10-inning win to complete a day-night doubleheader sweep of the Nationals on Tuesday.
Although he did not homer in Game 2 of the doubleheader, Olson’s bases-loaded triple in the 10th inning was the key hit for the Braves in the five-run extra frame.
Washington (62-90) reached 90 losses for the fifth straight year, a first for the Nationals/Montreal Expos franchise.
After the start of the second game was delayed two hours by rain, Sale walked none and lowered his ERA to 2.35. Tyler Kiney (6-3) followed with two innings of two-hit relief.
Drake Baldwin hit a go-ahead double off Mason Thompson (1-1) that went over right fielder Dylan Crews. Olson, who had been 0 for 4, hit his second triple this year and Ozzie Albies added a sacrifice fly.
Key moment
With runners on the corners, Ronald Acuña Jr. made a leaping catch at the wall to end the ninth and send the game to extra innings.
Key stat
This was the ninth MLB game this season to enter extra innings scoreless.
Up next
Braves RHP Hurston Waldrep (4-1, 2.78) faces Nationals RHP Brad Lord (5-8, 4.21) on Wednesday.
