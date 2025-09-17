Atlanta Braves

Sale’s gem helps Braves finish off doubleheader sweep

Throws 8 shutout innings, Braves take down Nats 5-0 in 10 innings.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale, who threw 8 shutout innings against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale, who threw 8 shutout innings against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
By AJC Sports
28 minutes ago

Chris Sale’s fourth start since returning to the mound late last month turned out to be his best outing by far.

Sale threw eight shutout innings, striking out nine and allowing just three hits, and although he finished with a no-decision, his performance was the most impressive for the Braves in their 5-0, 10-inning win to complete a day-night doubleheader sweep of the Nationals on Tuesday.

Atlanta took the opener 6-3 as Matt Olson homered for the fourth straight game and has won three in a row following a four-game slide.

Although he did not homer in Game 2 of the doubleheader, Olson’s bases-loaded triple in the 10th inning was the key hit for the Braves in the five-run extra frame.

Washington (62-90) reached 90 losses for the fifth straight year, a first for the Nationals/Montreal Expos franchise.

After the start of the second game was delayed two hours by rain, Sale walked none and lowered his ERA to 2.35. Tyler Kiney (6-3) followed with two innings of two-hit relief.

Drake Baldwin hit a go-ahead double off Mason Thompson (1-1) that went over right fielder Dylan Crews. Olson, who had been 0 for 4, hit his second triple this year and Ozzie Albies added a sacrifice fly.

Key moment

With runners on the corners, Ronald Acuña Jr. made a leaping catch at the wall to end the ninth and send the game to extra innings.

Key stat

This was the ninth MLB game this season to enter extra innings scoreless.

Up next

Braves RHP Hurston Waldrep (4-1, 2.78) faces Nationals RHP Brad Lord (5-8, 4.21) on Wednesday.

Material from The Associated Press was used in the article.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

Braves Nationals Baseball

Olson’s home run tear continues, as Braves take Game 1 of doubleheader

Olson, Strider lead Braves to 11-3 win over Nationals

Spencer Strider named Braves’ nominee for Roberto Clemente Award

Keep Reading

Braves crushed by Astros for 82nd loss

Olson’s home run tear continues, as Braves take Game 1 of doubleheader

Olson, Strider lead Braves to 11-3 win over Nationals

Featured

Fulton DA Fani Willis (center) with Nathan J. Wade (right), the special prosecutor she hired to manage the Trump case and had a romantic relationship with, at a news conference announcing charges against President-elect Donald Trump and others in Atlanta, Aug. 14, 2023. Georgia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, upheld an appeals court's decision to disqualify Willis from the election interference case against Trump and his allies. (Kenny Holston/New York Times)

Fani Willis loses last chance to stay at the helm of Trump Georgia election interference case

Investigator: Ex-APD officer raped woman on duty, returned when she called 911

Cobb County agency green lights tax break for Home Depot’s $140M project