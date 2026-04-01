Atlanta Braves Braves fall behind early, can’t rally in loss to Athletics Braves couldn’t do much against A’s starter Aaron Civale. Atlanta Braves pitcher José Suarez delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

By Chad Bishop 44 minutes ago Share

José Suarez ate some innings, if nothing else. The Braves lost 5-2 to the Athletics on Tuesday at Truist Park after the visitors scored four off the right-handed starter. Suarez was called into action to fill a rotation spot after Spencer Strider strained an oblique muscle during spring training.

Suarez (0-1) had been competitive in spring training, allowing just one earned run and six hits over 9 1/3 innings in two Grapefruit League starts. He totaled six strikeouts March 20 in an exhibition against the Pirates. Tuesday was a different story against the A’s (1-4) as Suarez didn’t make it out of the fourth inning. RELATED Why exactly are the Braves scratching their heads? Meanwhile, offensively, the Braves couldn’t do much against A’s starter Aaron Civale. Civale (1-0) left after giving up two runs and just four hits in five innings. The Braves (3-2) had a brief lead Tuesday with Drake Baldwin’s solo home run in the first inning. Baldwin took a 2-1 pitch from Civale and belted it 410 feet into the Braves’ bullpen in right-center. It was Baldwin’s third homer of the young season, and it came on his bobblehead night.

The A’s got that run right back, and then some, in the second thanks to a two-out walk, balk by Suarez and RBI single to left off the bat of Andy Ibanez. Suarez couldn’t find the strike zone after that and found himself pitching with the bases loaded after a pair of walks.

Jacob Wilson ripped the first pitch he saw into the left field corner for a ground-rule double to give the A’s a 3-1 lead. Ibanez made it a 4-1 game in the fourth with an RBI single up the middle. Suarez lasted two more outs before being lifted for reliever Joel Payamps. Suarez was charged four earned runs, walked three, gave up five hits and struck out six. Of his 66 pitches, only 40 were strikes. Payamps served up a 404-foot bomb to Shea Langeliers in the fifth that put the A’s up 5-1. Ronald Acuña Jr. got the Braves a run closer with an RBI sacrifice fly to right in the fifth with runners at second and third and one out.