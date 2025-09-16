Northgate LB: ‘Everyone’s forced to take notice’ after upset of county rival

“Mindset was our edge. We all agreed that we were going to aggressively suffocate their offense for four quarters regardless of the score or the outcome. Our D-line dominated the whole night, making the quarterback (Brodie Campbell) uncomfortable and making him step up or out of the pocket. Newnan’s quarterback and his weapons are great players. They created a buzz in their East Coweta game when he threw for 500-plus yards. Newnan’s quarterback hadn’t thrown an interception all season. He threw three on Friday night. That’s a testament to our D-line and our secondary. Coach Jamaine Edge is our new D-line coach and is creating dominant tactical players in our three-man front with heavy rotation. Our linebacker coach, Coach (Terry) Franklin, moved one of our running backs to Mike linebacker Week 1. Brice Jarvis had never played linebacker. This speaks to our culture, Coach Franklin’s coaching and Brice Jarvis accepting the challenge. Everyone stepped up on defense and made big plays. Free safety Keaton Stigall had a critical punt block that resulted in a TD, too. Defense supported the offense, and offense supported the defense. I’m most proud of our team staying together throughout the night. We made mistakes, but we picked each other up and attacked the next opportunity.”

3. Head coach Kevin Whitley came in last season, and the team really struggled, finishing 2-8 after a 7-4 team in 2023. Now, you’re probably the best you’ve been in your time there. How do you explain the turnaround?

“When Coach Whitley came in, it was culture shock for most. Coach Whit immediately started building a program. He wasn’t here just to coach a team. My sophomore year, several key players graduated that season. Coach Whit came into a very young and inexperienced varsity team. Fundamentals and mindset take time to build. The staff that Coach Whit brought into the program has been critical. Our staff hasn’t wavered from the standard that has been created. A lot of growing pains in this process. Last season, my brother, Braxtyn (now at UAB), and I had to step up our leadership in the locker room to get players to buy in and outwardly set a player standard. Combined, Braxtyn and I had 254 tackles last year. We knew we had to make up for that production this year and have other players be more productive. We have a ton of young talent and size on this team, but our staff had to develop them mentally and fundamentally. We didn’t get a single transfer. In fact, we lost two starters that were college recruited. We’ve built this and are still building it under Coach Whitley. This team hasn’t peaked yet. The sophomore class is stacked with varsity starters that were thrown into the fire their freshman year and responded very well. This win is about the future of this program, and it will be exciting to see what they accomplish in the coming years.”

