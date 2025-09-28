Georgia Tech No. 16 Yellow Jackets thankful for bye week after 5-0 start Georgia Tech has two ACC wins by a total of four points. Wake Forest defensive lineman Gabe Kirschke (center) tackles Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King during the second half Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Winston-Salem, N.C. King led the Yellow Jackets to a game-tying drive with less than two minutes to go in regulation, and he ran for Tech's touchdown in overtime. (Matt Kelley/AP)

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key threw himself back in his chair and let go an audible sigh of relief before the question was even done being asked. Yes, he said, the bye week comes at a great time for him and his 16th-ranked football team.

RELATED Georgia Tech players ‘find a way, find a win’ at Wake Forest “We gotta recharge. We gotta mentally get ourselves back ready to go. The physical part, yes, everyone thinks about the physical part, but the mental grind of it, it starts to mount as the season starts to mount,” the third-year Tech coach said. “It couldn’t come at a better time. Very, very fortunate we are as a team, but also really happy and excited that we were able to come out of this with a win and finish off the first part of the season.” Key’s comments came in the aftermath of a 30-29 overtime win over Wake Forest at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Saturday. Key’s comments came in the aftermath of a 30-29 overtime win over Wake Forest at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets (5-0, 2-0 ACC) survived by the skin of their teeth and now don’t play again until Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0 ACC) comes to Bobby Dodd Stadium on Oct. 11.

The Jackets go into the off weekend fortunate in a lot of ways to be undefeated, but that fact that their record remains unblemished is perhaps the biggest indicator of a special season brewing on The Flats. The Jackets go into the off weekend fortunate in a lot of ways to be undefeated, but that fact that their record remains unblemished is perhaps the biggest indicator of a special season brewing on The Flats.

Tech trailed at Wake 20-3 on Saturday, then fell behind 23-20 with 5:08 left on the clock. A fumble by running back Jamal Haynes had given the Demon Deacons (2-2, 0-1 ACC) an opportunity to take the late lead. Tech was also forced to punt the ball back to Wake with 3:55 on the clock, and the Deacons nearly salted the game away before stalling at their own 32 with 1:46 left. A Wake Forest punt came after the Deacons thought they had coerced Tech defensive back Daiquan White to jump offsides on third-and-5, but officials ruled White escaped the neutral zone just in time. Quarterback Haynes King led the Tech offense onto the field after that punt with 1:41 on the clock and the ball resting at the Tech 30. A 22-yard pass completion to Isiah Canion and 15-yard pass interference call were plays that helped get the Jackets to the Wake 16, where Aidan Birr kicked a game-tying field goal to send the game into overtime. “I think the biggest thing for us is just the complementary football,” Birr said about the late defensive stop, offensive drive and clutch special teams play. “Maybe when the offense isn’t doing well, the defense picks it up or the special teams picks it up, or vice versa. I think that’s what makes us special.”

RELATED No. 16 Georgia Tech’s focus on two-point conversions pays off Tech’s ability to prevail has become a theme through five games. The Jackets overcame three turnovers in their first three possessions at Colorado but got a game-winning touchdown run by King in the fourth quarter. They gave up leads of 13-0 and 21-14 to Clemson on Sept. 13 before Birr’s game-winning field goal at the buzzer that day. They trailed Wake 20-3 early in the third quarter Saturday before coming out of a slumber to mount a second-half rally that kept a dream season alive. “I knew that this year was gonna be a big year for us, so coming into it, I always expected big things for this team because I believe in the guys in the locker room and the guys around me,” Tech wide receiver Eric Rivers said. “I knew that this year was gonna be a big year for us, so coming into it, I always expected big things for this team because I believe in the guys in the locker room and the guys around me,” Tech wide receiver Eric Rivers said. “I know we got a lot of playmakers on offense and defense so I believe in all the guys in the locker room. It’s a total, complete team, so I definitely knew that we had a chance.”