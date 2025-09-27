Georgia Tech No. 16 Georgia Tech prevails in overtime at Wake Forest Georgia Tech erased a 17-point deficit to get to overtime. Georgia Tech had to erase a 17-point deficit to send the game with Wake Forest to overtime, where the Yellow Jackets prevailed after a failed 2-point attempt by Wake Forest. (Matt Kelley / AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Clayton Powell-Lee intercepted a desperation pass from Robby Ashford on a game-winning two-point conversion try and No. 16 Georgia Tech escaped, in every sense of the word, in a 30-29 overtime win over Wake Forest on Saturday at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Yellow Jackets (5-0, 2-0 ACC) trailed 20-3, rallied to tie the score in the fourth quarter, then needed an Aidan Birr game-tying field goal to send the game into overtime. Tech quarterback Haynes King scored on a 2-yard run to begin overtime, then Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne scored on a 25-yard run.

The Demon Deacons, about a 14-point underdog coming into the day, decided to go for the win to spring the upset. Ashford, who had left the game in third quarter with an injury before returning to action, rolled right, and finding no one open in the end zone, tried to wing the ball into the middle of Tech’s defense. Powell-Lee was there waiting and fell to his knees while catching the ball, allowing him and his teammates to celebrate. King ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns and also threw for 243 yards and a score on 28 of 42 passing. Wide receiver Eric Rivers caught eight passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. The Jackets, 5-0 for the first time since 2014 and 2-0 in the ACC for the first time since 2017, are now off until hosting Virginia Tech (1-3, 0-0) on Oct. 4. Down 20-17 to start the fourth quarter, Tech put together an offensive drive that was halted at the Wake Forest 2 and had to settle for a 20-yard Birr field goal with two second that tied the score at 20-20.

The Jackets then caught a break when Connor Calvert’s 27-yard field-goal attempt clanged off the left upright with 6:54 to play. But Tech running back Jamal Haynes put the ball on the ground on the next play, and Karon Prunty recovered at the Tech 23.

Calvert redeemed himself with a 30-yard field goal 1:41 later, putting the Deacons up 23-20. Tech had one final possession with 1:41 left in the game and no timeouts left. The Jackets were able to get to the 16 where Birr came out and made a 33-yard field goal with two seconds to play in regulation to send the game to overtime. The Jackets had the ball first to start the extra session and King burrowed his way into the end zone from 2 yards out giving Tech a 30-23 lead. But Claiborne immediately scored from 25 yards out. After a timeout, Wake Forest sent its offense back on the field. Even though Birr gave Tech an early lead with a 36-yard field goal midway through the opening quarter, it was clear the Jackets had not come ready to play.

The Jackets tried to run a fake punt early in the second quarter, and it worked. Only punter Marshall Nicholls’ pass to defensive back Will Kiker was a yard short of the line to gain and Tech turned the ball over on downs at the Wake Forest 34. The Deacons took over and, three plays later, Ashford hit Chris Barnes on a 35-yard pass to the Tech 20. Ashford would score on a 4-yard run shortly after that to put Wake Forest up 7-3 at the 10:46 mark. Tech came back with a promising drive, but on fourth down on the Wake Forest 30, needing a yard, King took a snap out of the shotgun formation and was tackled for a short loss by linebacker Quincy Bryant. The Deacons took advantage again, getting a 39-yard pass from Ashford to Sterling Berkhalter and a 27-yard touchdown run from Demond Claiborne to go up 14-3. Calvert put Wake Forest up 17-3 with a 24-yard field goal just before the halftime break. The Deacons carved up Tech’s defense in the first half to the tune of 255 yards and 7.7 yards per play. Wake Forest also hit on pass completions of 35, 37 and 39 and running plays of 16, 24 and 27 yards.