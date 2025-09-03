Sports New transfer enters quarterback picture at Georgia State ‘We’re in a competition right now,’ GSU coach Dell McGee says. Georgia State quarterback Cameran Brown, a redshirt junior transfer from Texas Tech, passes against Mississippi during the second half on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Oxford, Miss. Brown played seven series, including the last six of the game. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

The quarterback job is being reevaluated this week at Georgia State, with a late-arrival applicant throwing his hat in the ring for playing time. Christian Veilleux started last week’s game at Ole Miss and Cameran Brown finished it; they must still be regarded as Option A and Option B. But the arrival this week of transfer TJ Finley has added another layer of intrigue as the Panthers prepare for Saturday’s home opener against Memphis.

“We’re in a competition right now,” GSU coach Dell McGee said. “We’re going to make some decisions in the later part of this week, and you’ll still see multiple quarterbacks play. That won’t change for this week and we see how the game plan goes and who gives us the chance to be successful.” After camp with the Mannings, Georgia State QB ready to retain starting job Kickoff for Saturday’s game is 7 p.m. at Center Parc Stadium. It will be broadcast on ESPN+ and can be heard locally on WRAS-FM 88.5, WGTJ-FM 97.5 and the GSU mobile app. Veilleux, a redshirt senior holdover from last season, started against Ole Miss and played six series. He completed four of 11 passes, with one interception, for 52 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown pass to Javon Robinson. He ran four times for 21 yards. Brown, a redshirt junior transfer from Texas Tech, played seven series, including the last six of the game. He completed eight of 14 passes for 17 yards and was sacked once. He rushed seven times for 19 yards.

Georgia State quarterback Christian Veilleux attempts a pass against Mississippi on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Oxford, Miss. The arrival this week of a new transfer has added another layer of intrigue as the Panthers prepare for Saturday’s home opener against Memphis. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

The newcomer in the mix is Finley, who was with Georgia State this summer before opting to go to Tulane. That didn’t work out, and Finley joined the GSU program Monday and is eligible to play this week. “He definitely has a chance to play,” McGee said. “He’s a very sharp kid. Played a lot of football. He has a vast wealth of knowledge because he’s been in so many different systems. And he was here in May and June, July, so he threw to our guys this summer. He knows the playbook, so it’s not brand new to him, like we brought in a free agent from the NFL and we’re teaching him the playbook.” Finley (6-foot-7, 255 pounds) has great size and a big arm. He was rated as the No. 1 quarterback in Louisiana in 2019 and signed with LSU. He transferred to Auburn in 2021 and came off the bench to replace Bo Nix and lead the Tigers to a come-from-behind win over Georgia State. Austin Simmons throws 3 TD passes, No. 21 Mississippi routs Georgia State 63-7 A shoulder injury limited Finley to four games at Auburn in 2022, and in 2023 he transferred to Texas State, where he passed for 3,439 yards and 24 touchdowns and was an honorable-mention All-Sun Belt pick. He spent last season at Western Kentucky in 2024 and started the first three games before going down with a lower leg injury. He transferred to Tulane in December but never played a game there and entered the transfer portal in April. While the quarterbacks did not shine against Ole Miss, the running game was sufficient. Georgia State ran for 191 yards and averaged 5.5 yards per carry. Rashad Amos ran nine times for 69 yards, and TJ Peyton ran four times for 55 yards.