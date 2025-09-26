Braves ‘honoring’ Charlie Morton with Sunday start

The Braves brought back Charlie Morton, who is expected to retire after the season, so that he could finish his career in Atlanta. He'll make presumably his final start in the Braves' regular-season finale on Sunday, a gesture of thanks from the organization. (Marta Lavandier/AP)

Morton, 41, is expected to retire this winter and was signed by the team so that he could finish his career in Atlanta.

The Braves signed Morton , 41, earlier this week after the Tigers released him. He’s had a disappointing year and indicated he’ll likely retire this winter, but the team brought him back so he could potentially finish his career with the Braves.

Charlie Morton will make one more start at Truist Park, an honor the Braves will provide him Sunday as a thank you from the organization.

The team altered its pitching plans for this weekend’s series against the Pirates. Morton will start Sunday’s regular-season finale as an opener for reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale.

“We talked about it (Thursday), trying to think of the best possible way to make it a special day since we did bring Charlie back and he’s meant so much to the organization,” manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s something you can control if he’s an opener, and do a nice thing by honoring him and his career and what he’s meant to, not only us, but to baseball.”

Sale “loves the fact he’s going to do it,” Snitker said.

The Braves drafted Morton in 2002. He debuted for the team in 2008 and was traded to the Pirates after 16 appearances. He’d go on to become one of baseball’s most reliable starters in a mid-career breakout. He won a World Series with the Astros in 2017 and made another one with the Rays in 2020.