Atlanta Falcons Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr. set for highly anticipated debuts Falcons’ rookie first-round draft picks are an important part of the plans on defense. The Falcons are banking on Jalon Walker (right) and James Pearce Jr. putting a good bit of quarterbacks in the dirt. Walker, from Georgia, and Pearce, from Tennessee, are as battle tested as it gets coming from top tier SEC programs. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons' rookie injection at edge rusher is about to debut. After months of talk about the Falcons' new draftees, Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. will take the field Sunday when their team hosts the Buccaneers in Week 1. It'll be an early test for both players, who are listed as backups behind Leonard Floyd and Arnold Ebiketie on the initial depth chart.

Both players will have ample opportunities to attack Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield. "My initiative is just to get him on the ground," Walker said. The Falcons are banking on Walker and Pearce putting a good bit of quarterbacks in the dirt. They selected Walker at No. 15 overall. Then they traded a 2026 first-round pick to move back up into the first round and took Pearce at No. 26.

Walker, from Georgia, and Pearce, from Tennessee, are as battle tested as it gets coming from top tier SEC programs. History says not to expect rookie pass rushers to stuff the stat sheet in Year 1, but they can still have an impact. Their development will largely determine the defense's long-term trajectory, but they're needed in the immediate future, too.

The Atlanta Falcons selected Jalon Walker (left) at No. 15 overall in the NFL draft. Then they traded a 2026 first-round pick to move back up into the first round and took James Pearce Jr. at No. 26. (Jason Getz/AJC) "Truly role clarity; you got to know your role," Falcons coach Raheem Morris said of his rookies. "When you go out there, if you can own your role that makes you a little bit more comfortable. As you start to own those roles and do those things, and those things start to grow into different areas and aspects of our game. "You want to get those guys out there in certain situations, certain ownership roles, certain things that they can do faster and better. Definitely letting those guys rush and do different things of that nature so they're comfortable with it. And doing some of the things they've done in practice. "They got a little bit of experience in the joint practice with Tennessee, what it's been in the (exhibition) games, what it's been at practice against us. All of those things that you've seen on tape, that they're really comfortable doing, let them do some of those things."

Normally, the Bucs' tackles would present a seismic challenge with All-Pro Tristan Wirfs and the underrated Luke Goedeke, who just received a $90 million extension. But Wirfs is out after undergoing offseason knee surgery. Enter journeyman Charlie Heck, the Bucs' new reserve tackle who's a far less menacing opponent than arguably the NFL's best tackle. Heck has played in 50 games over his five seasons, appearing in Week 1 just once. Most of that experience has come at right tackle, while he'll handle left Sunday. Expect the Bucs to bring help to Heck's side. New offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard could logically turn to a quick pass game, as well, to neutralize the Falcons' rush and ask less of Heck. The Bucs have long done an excellent job with offensive linemen, though, and Heck has been preparing as a starter throughout camp. But there's no doubt the Wirfs absence benefits the Falcons. "I haven't played against (Wirfs) before, but seeing and watching him play, he's a phenomenal athlete and phenomenal tackle," Walker said. "You see the statistics, the accolades. I hate that he suffered that injury. You never wish that on anyone. But next man up mentality for every team. We're excited to be out there and we're excited to go against the tackle that's starting as well." Walker and Pearce's usage will be among the game's key subplots regardless of result. It's assumed both players will eventually take over starting roles, but that will depend upon their success (or Floyd's and/or Ebiketie's lack thereof).