Falcons release official depth chart for season opener vs. Bucs

FLOWERY BRANCH — First-round picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. were listed as second-teamers on the official depth chart released by the Falcons on Tuesday.
The Falcons are set to host the Bucs at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
FLOWERY BRANCH — First-round picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. were listed as second-teamers on the official depth chart released by the Falcons on Tuesday.
The Falcons are set to host the Bucs at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, who played sparingly last season as a rookie, is listed as the starting defensive tackle in Grady Jarrett’s old spot next to David Onyemata.
Ruke Orhorhoro, who was a second-round pick ahead of Dorlus, a former fourth-round pick, is listed as his backup.
The Falcons listed veterans Leonard Floyd and Arnold Ebiketie as the starters at outside linebackers.
Rookie Billy Bowman Jr. and Xavier Watts are listed as starters at nickel back and safety, respectively.
While Walker and Pearce are listed as second-teams, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said all four of the rookie defenders will play.
“Jalon Walker, Pearce, (Watts and Bowman), all of those four guys are on track to be out there playing,” Morris said. “Up, running and going. I’m really fired up.”
Here’s a look at the depth chart:
OFFENSE
QB: Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins
RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Nathan Carter
WR: Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge, David Sills V
WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington
SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud III, Jamal Agnew
TE: Kyle Pitts Sr., Feleipe Franks
TE: Charlie Woerner, Teagan Quitoriano
LT: Jake Matthews, Michael Jerrell
LG: Matthew Bergeron
C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton
RT: Elijah Wilkinson, Jack Nelson
DEFENSE (4-2-5 Nickel)
EDGE: Leonard Floyd, James Pearce Jr., Khalid Kareem, Ronnie Perkins
DT: Brandon Dorlus, Ruke Orhorhoro, LaCale London
DT: David Onyemata, Zach Harrison
EDGE: Arnold Ebiketie, Jalon Walker
ILB: Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand
ILB: Divine Deablo, Josh Woods. DeAngelo Malone
LCB: A.J. Terrell Jr., Dee Alford
RCB: Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III
NCB: Billy Bowman Jr., Natrone Brooks, Mike Ford Jr.
SS: Xavier Watts, Jordan Fuller
FS: Jessie Bates III, DeMarcco Hellams
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Younghoe Koo
P: Bradley Pinion
LS: Liam McCullough
KR: Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Mike Hughes
PR: Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Mike Hughes