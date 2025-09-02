Falcons Logo
Falcons release official depth chart for season opener vs. Bucs

Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr. listed as second-teams; Brandon Dorlus set to replace Grady Jarrett.
Atlanta Falcons first-round draft picks Jalon Walker, from Georgia, left, and James Pearce Jr., from Tennessee, hold Falcons jerseys during their introductory press conference at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Atlanta Falcons first-round draft picks Jalon Walker, from Georgia, left, and James Pearce Jr., from Tennessee, hold Falcons jerseys during their introductory press conference at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — First-round picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. were listed as second-teamers on the official depth chart released by the Falcons on Tuesday.

The Falcons are set to host the Bucs at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, who played sparingly last season as a rookie, is listed as the starting defensive tackle in Grady Jarrett’s old spot next to David Onyemata.

Ruke Orhorhoro, who was a second-round pick ahead of Dorlus, a former fourth-round pick, is listed as his backup.

The Falcons listed veterans Leonard Floyd and Arnold Ebiketie as the starters at outside linebackers.

Falcons make a couple of practice squad moves

Rookie Billy Bowman Jr. and Xavier Watts are listed as starters at nickel back and safety, respectively.

While Walker and Pearce are listed as second-teams, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said all four of the rookie defenders will play.

“Jalon Walker, Pearce, (Watts and Bowman), all of those four guys are on track to be out there playing,” Morris said. “Up, running and going. I’m really fired up.”

Here’s a look at the depth chart:

OFFENSE

QB: Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins

RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Nathan Carter

WR: Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge, David Sills V

WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington

SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud III, Jamal Agnew

TE: Kyle Pitts Sr., Feleipe Franks

TE: Charlie Woerner, Teagan Quitoriano

LT: Jake Matthews, Michael Jerrell

LG: Matthew Bergeron

C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton

RT: Elijah Wilkinson, Jack Nelson

DEFENSE (4-2-5 Nickel)

EDGE: Leonard Floyd, James Pearce Jr., Khalid Kareem, Ronnie Perkins

DT: Brandon Dorlus, Ruke Orhorhoro, LaCale London

DT: David Onyemata, Zach Harrison

EDGE: Arnold Ebiketie, Jalon Walker

ILB: Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand

ILB: Divine Deablo, Josh Woods. DeAngelo Malone

LCB: A.J. Terrell Jr., Dee Alford

RCB: Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III

NCB: Billy Bowman Jr., Natrone Brooks, Mike Ford Jr.

SS: Xavier Watts, Jordan Fuller

FS: Jessie Bates III, DeMarcco Hellams

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Bradley Pinion

LS: Liam McCullough

KR: Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Mike Hughes

PR: Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Mike Hughes

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus reacts during the second half of an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus reacts during the second half of an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

