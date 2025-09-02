Atlanta Falcons Falcons release official depth chart for season opener vs. Bucs Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr. listed as second-teams; Brandon Dorlus set to replace Grady Jarrett. Atlanta Falcons first-round draft picks Jalon Walker, from Georgia, left, and James Pearce Jr., from Tennessee, hold Falcons jerseys during their introductory press conference at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — First-round picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. were listed as second-teamers on the official depth chart released by the Falcons on Tuesday. The Falcons are set to host the Bucs at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, who played sparingly last season as a rookie, is listed as the starting defensive tackle in Grady Jarrett’s old spot next to David Onyemata. Ruke Orhorhoro, who was a second-round pick ahead of Dorlus, a former fourth-round pick, is listed as his backup. The Falcons listed veterans Leonard Floyd and Arnold Ebiketie as the starters at outside linebackers. Falcons make a couple of practice squad moves Rookie Billy Bowman Jr. and Xavier Watts are listed as starters at nickel back and safety, respectively.

While Walker and Pearce are listed as second-teams, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said all four of the rookie defenders will play.

“Jalon Walker, Pearce, (Watts and Bowman), all of those four guys are on track to be out there playing,” Morris said. “Up, running and going. I’m really fired up.” Here’s a look at the depth chart: OFFENSE QB: Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Nathan Carter

WR: Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge, David Sills V WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud III, Jamal Agnew TE: Kyle Pitts Sr., Feleipe Franks TE: Charlie Woerner, Teagan Quitoriano

LT: Jake Matthews, Michael Jerrell LG: Matthew Bergeron C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton RT: Elijah Wilkinson, Jack Nelson

DEFENSE (4-2-5 Nickel) EDGE: Leonard Floyd, James Pearce Jr., Khalid Kareem, Ronnie Perkins DT: Brandon Dorlus, Ruke Orhorhoro, LaCale London DT: David Onyemata, Zach Harrison EDGE: Arnold Ebiketie, Jalon Walker

ILB: Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand ILB: Divine Deablo, Josh Woods. DeAngelo Malone LCB: A.J. Terrell Jr., Dee Alford RCB: Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III NCB: Billy Bowman Jr., Natrone Brooks, Mike Ford Jr.

SS: Xavier Watts, Jordan Fuller FS: Jessie Bates III, DeMarcco Hellams SPECIAL TEAMS K: Younghoe Koo P: Bradley Pinion