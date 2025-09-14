Howard, Gray help Dream open playoffs the right way

Sports
Each score 20 points in 80-68 Game 1 win over Fever
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Atlanta Dream players gather on the center court after winning against the Indiana Fever in a WNBA playoff game at Gateway Center Arena, 80-68, on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Atlanta.
(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By Wilton Jackson – For the AJC1 hour ago
Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray finished with 20 points apiece as the All-Star duo led the Dream to an 80-68 victory over the Indiana Fever in Game 1 of the best-of-three, first-round WNBA playoff series on Sunday at Gateway Center Arena.
With the win, the Dream picked up their first postseason win since Aug. 31, 2018, when they defeated the Washington Mystics 81-76 on the road in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals.
Turning point in the Dream’s victory
Leading by five, the Dream began to separate in the fourth quarter, a period that drew lots of tension. Following Brionna Jones’ bucket in the paint, Howard drilled a 3-pointer to put the Dream up by 10, 63-53.
Then, things got messy, as Fever coach Stephanie White picked up a technical foul, resulting in Howard shooting a technical free throw for the Dream.
On the next possession, as Jordin Canada attempted to steal the ball, she landed on Odyssey Sims, resulting in the Fever point guard picking up a technical foul. Again, Howard converted the technical free throw, putting the Dream up 65-53.
Shortly after Aliyah Boston converted a pair of free throws, Naz Hillmon showed why she is a leading candidate for the league’s Sixth Woman of the Year. She drilled a 3-pointer — her second of the contest — soared in the air for an offensive rebound on the next possession that resulted in a wide-open layup to further shut the door on the Fever and later securing the victory. The Dream held the Fever to 15 points in the fourth quarter.
The Fever came out of halftime and erupted for a 7-0 run that included a 3-pointer from Lexie Hull and bucket from Kelsey Mitchell to tie the game at 40. But the Dream stopped the bleeding when Canada found a cutting Jones for a layup at the rim that sparked a 7-0 run for the Dream, giving them a 47-43 lead.
With the Dream clinging to a three-point lead, Hillmon knocked down a clutch 3-pointer and a pair of free throws to put the Dream up by nine, 56-47, their largest lead of the game. However, Hull converted a layup and Mitchell added a pair of free throws to cut the Dream’s deficit to five heading into the fourth quarter.
Key players in the Dream’s win
Howard and Gray finished with 20 points apiece, and two other players for the Dream finished in double figures. Hillmon nearly registered a double-double, finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds, and Jones added 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
What’s next for the Dream?
Game 2 of this series will be Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If necessary, Game 3 of this series would be on Thursday at Gateway Center Arena.