Sports Howard, Gray help Dream open playoffs the right way Each score 20 points in 80-68 Game 1 win over Fever 1 / 36 Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Atlanta Dream players gather on the center court after winning against the Indiana Fever in a WNBA playoff game at Gateway Center Arena, 80-68, on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By Wilton Jackson – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray finished with 20 points apiece as the All-Star duo led the Dream to an 80-68 victory over the Indiana Fever in Game 1 of the best-of-three, first-round WNBA playoff series on Sunday at Gateway Center Arena. With the win, the Dream picked up their first postseason win since Aug. 31, 2018, when they defeated the Washington Mystics 81-76 on the road in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals.

Turning point in the Dream’s victory Leading by five, the Dream began to separate in the fourth quarter, a period that drew lots of tension. Following Brionna Jones’ bucket in the paint, Howard drilled a 3-pointer to put the Dream up by 10, 63-53. Then, things got messy, as Fever coach Stephanie White picked up a technical foul, resulting in Howard shooting a technical free throw for the Dream. On the next possession, as Jordin Canada attempted to steal the ball, she landed on Odyssey Sims, resulting in the Fever point guard picking up a technical foul. Again, Howard converted the technical free throw, putting the Dream up 65-53. Shortly after Aliyah Boston converted a pair of free throws, Naz Hillmon showed why she is a leading candidate for the league’s Sixth Woman of the Year. She drilled a 3-pointer — her second of the contest — soared in the air for an offensive rebound on the next possession that resulted in a wide-open layup to further shut the door on the Fever and later securing the victory. The Dream held the Fever to 15 points in the fourth quarter.

The Fever came out of halftime and erupted for a 7-0 run that included a 3-pointer from Lexie Hull and bucket from Kelsey Mitchell to tie the game at 40. But the Dream stopped the bleeding when Canada found a cutting Jones for a layup at the rim that sparked a 7-0 run for the Dream, giving them a 47-43 lead.