How to watch Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech: TV & radio info, streaming

Georgia Tech will go for a sixth straight home win Saturday when it hosts Gardner-Webb at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (1-0) are coming off a 27-20 win at Colorado, getting a 45-yard touchdown run from quarterback Haynes King with 67 seconds to go at Folsom Field. Saturday’s matchup with GWU is the first of three straight at home with Clemson coming to Atlanta Sept. 13 and Temple headed to town Sept. 20.
Tech last won six straight home games over the course of the 2016 and 2017 seasons when it won eight.
Gardner-Webb (1-0) opened its season with a 52-45 win at Western Carolina on Saturday. The Runnin’ Bulldogs compete in the Ohio Valley Conference-Big South Football Association in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech TV channel, streaming info, game time
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium (51,913 capacity)
TV: None
Streaming: WatchESPN app
Broadcast crew: Justin Kutcher (play-by-play) and Forrest Conoly (analyst)
Radio info for Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech Sports Network
Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Andrew Gardner (analyst), Chris Mooneyham (sideline)
On-air time: 1:30 p.m.
Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta
Satellite: SiriusXM 194; SiriusXM online 194 and 956
Streaming audio: Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech weather, series history
Weather: 86 degrees at kickoff, 20% chance of rain
Series history: Georgia Tech has played, and beaten, Gardner-Webb once before.
Derrick Morgan tipped a 43-yard field goal attempt by GWU’s Ryan Gates with three seconds left, helping Tech squeak out a 10-7 victory Oct. 11, 2008. The Yellow Jackets rushed for just 79 yards with a third-string quarterback in Paul Johnson’s triple-option offense.
Jonathan Dwyer’s 79-yard touchdown reception was Tech’s only touchdown in that win and Scott Blair’s 29-yard field goal proved to be a game-winner.