How to watch Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech: TV & radio info, streaming

Game starts at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Georgia Tech cheerleaders entertain before a football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)
22 minutes ago

Georgia Tech will go for a sixth straight home win Saturday when it hosts Gardner-Webb at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (1-0) are coming off a 27-20 win at Colorado, getting a 45-yard touchdown run from quarterback Haynes King with 67 seconds to go at Folsom Field. Saturday’s matchup with GWU is the first of three straight at home with Clemson coming to Atlanta Sept. 13 and Temple headed to town Sept. 20.

Tech last won six straight home games over the course of the 2016 and 2017 seasons when it won eight.

Next task for Georgia Tech: Avoid letdown vs. Gardner-Webb on Saturday

Gardner-Webb (1-0) opened its season with a 52-45 win at Western Carolina on Saturday. The Runnin’ Bulldogs compete in the Ohio Valley Conference-Big South Football Association in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech TV channel, streaming info, game time

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium (51,913 capacity)

TV: None

Streaming: WatchESPN app

Broadcast crew: Justin Kutcher (play-by-play) and Forrest Conoly (analyst)

Radio info for Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Sports Network

Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Andrew Gardner (analyst), Chris Mooneyham (sideline)

On-air time: 1:30 p.m.

Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta

Satellite: SiriusXM 194; SiriusXM online 194 and 956

Streaming audio: Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech weather, series history

Weather: 86 degrees at kickoff, 20% chance of rain

Series history: Georgia Tech has played, and beaten, Gardner-Webb once before.

Derrick Morgan tipped a 43-yard field goal attempt by GWU’s Ryan Gates with three seconds left, helping Tech squeak out a 10-7 victory Oct. 11, 2008. The Yellow Jackets rushed for just 79 yards with a third-string quarterback in Paul Johnson’s triple-option offense.

Jonathan Dwyer’s 79-yard touchdown reception was Tech’s only touchdown in that win and Scott Blair’s 29-yard field goal proved to be a game-winner.

