How to watch Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech: TV & radio info, streaming

Georgia Tech cheerleaders entertain before a football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

The Yellow Jackets (1-0) are coming off a 27-20 win at Colorado, getting a 45-yard touchdown run from quarterback Haynes King with 67 seconds to go at Folsom Field. Saturday’s matchup with GWU is the first of three straight at home with Clemson coming to Atlanta Sept. 13 and Temple headed to town Sept. 20.

Georgia Tech will go for a sixth straight home win Saturday when it hosts Gardner-Webb at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Georgia Tech will go for a sixth straight home win Saturday when it hosts Gardner-Webb at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Tech last won six straight home games over the course of the 2016 and 2017 seasons when it won eight.

Gardner-Webb (1-0) opened its season with a 52-45 win at Western Carolina on Saturday. The Runnin’ Bulldogs compete in the Ohio Valley Conference-Big South Football Association in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech TV channel, streaming info, game time

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium (51,913 capacity) TV: None Streaming: WatchESPN app Broadcast crew: Justin Kutcher (play-by-play) and Forrest Conoly (analyst) When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium (51,913 capacity) TV: None Streaming: WatchESPN app Broadcast crew: Justin Kutcher (play-by-play) and Forrest Conoly (analyst)

Radio info for Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Sports Network