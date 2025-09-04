Hawks Logo
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks’ Porzingis, Risacher move on to knockout rounds at EuroBasket

Two potential starters are playing well as teams advance in European tournament.
Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher is playing for France in the European Basketball Championship tournament. He and his teammates will advance to the knockout rounds, which begin Saturday. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By
1 hour ago

The group stage of the 2025 European Basketball Championship ends Thursday. Now, the top 16 teams, two of which have Hawks players, head to the knockout rounds, which begin Saturday.

Both Hawks big Kristaps Porzingis (Latvia) and forward Zaccharie Risacher (France) advanced to the next stage of the tournament, while Hawks wing Vit Krejci (Czech Republic) did not.

Porzingis and Latvia won three of their five group-stage matches. They finished third in Group A behind Turkey, which won all five of its games, and Serbia, which won four.

The 30-year-old has been a standout for Latvia, averaging 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, two assists and 1.6 blocks per game. The 7-foot-3 big man began the tournament cold from 3-point range but had a breakout game against Portugal, where he shot 4-of-12 from deep.

Like Porzingis, Risacher provided his team with pivotal minutes to advance to the next round of play. Off the bench, the 20-year-old averaged 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and two assists per game.

Risacher shot 52.3% from 3, including a 4-of-7 outing in France’s win over Slovenia on Aug. 30. He also shot 3-of-5 from deep in a win over Iceland on Sept. 4.

Although Czechia will not move on to the next round, Krejci showed some flashes throughout the tournament. He didn’t quite string those flashes together, however. He averaged 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists across five games.

Here are the standings as the group stage finishes:

* Has one game remaining in group play

Group A

Turkey (5-0)

Serbia (4-1)

Latvia (3-2)

Portugal (2-3)

Estonia (1-4)

Czech Republic (0-5)

Group B

Germany (5-0)

Lithuania (4-1)

Finland (3-2)

Sweden (1-4)

Montenegro (1-4)

Great Britain (1-4)

Group C

Greece (3-1)*

Italy (3-1)*

Spain (2-2)*

Bosnia & Herzegovina (3-2)

Georgia (2-3)

Cyprus (0-4)*

Group D

Israel (3-1)*

Poland (3-1)*

France (4-1)

Slovenia (2-2)*

Belgium (1-3)*

Iceland (0-5)

HOW TO WATCH

FIBA has a list of official rights holders across participating nations. Although they broadcast EuroBasket in the United States, fans can stream some of the matchups on Courtside 1891.

