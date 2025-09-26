Georgia Bulldogs Georgia’s 2026 recruits are putting up some serious senior year numbers Several UGA commits are off to blazing starts to their senior seasons . 2025 AJC Super 11 Cambridge wide receiver Craig Dandridge, verbally committed to Georgia, poses for a portrait at Cambridge High School, Monday, July 28, 2025, in Milton, Ga. He currently leads all UGA commits in receiving yards so far this season. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The September snapshot for the 2026 Georgia football recruiting class offers intriguing numbers. The Bulldogs have never had more commitments than their current tally of 31 verbal pledges before October showed up on the calendar. That's not the only big number for this class. Check out those data points derived from the 247Sports Composite below:

Commits: 31

31 Class rank: No. 2 nationally

No. 2 nationally Commits on offense: 12

12 Commits on defense: 17

17 Special team commits: 2

2 In-state commits : 16

: 16 Out-of-state commits : 15

: 15 5-star commits: 3

3 Top 50 overall commits: 4

4 Top 100 overall commits : 7 (3 offense, 4 defense)

: 7 (3 offense, 4 defense) Top 150 overall commits : 13 (6 offense, 7 defense)

: 13 (6 offense, 7 defense) Top 200 overall commits : 15 (7 offense, 8 defense)

: 15 (7 offense, 8 defense) Commits in the SEC footprint : 23

: 23 Commits beyond SEC footprint : 8

: 8 Offensive players among the 10 highest-rated commits: 5 It is also a rarity to see Georgia with three five-star commits, all of whom are on the offensive side of the ball. That’s a break in tradition for a defensive-minded program led by former All-SEC safety Kirby Smart. Prior to this cycle, the Bulldogs saw 18 of their past 21 signees who earned a five-star ranking set to play defense for Smart’s program. This offensive class is putting up robust numbers, and those who aren’t quite as eye-catching are quick to acknowledge the reasons.

Four-star tight end Lincoln Keyes, who was injured in the first game of the season, has only had significant playing time in two games.

When Keyes returned last Friday night, he caught three touchdown passes. "Unfortunately, I got hurt like three-quarters of the way through our first game and it was my first game back, so my stats are kinda low." Five-star QB Jared Curtis, who has only played in three games this fall, was a showstopper when he threw for three scores and ran for another three TDs against a school from a much larger classification. Curtis hasn't played in every game this fall because he's facing teams that aren't of the same caliber as his Nashville Christian squad. He's watched the last two weeks as his Eagles won by 58-0 and 71-6 margins, respectively. He's still rushed or thrown for a combined 11 touchdowns in 2025. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior also recently saw his prospect ranking rise to the nation's No. 1 overall QB for this cycle on both the Rivals Industry Ranking and the 247Sports Composite.

Check out the stat lines for most of Georgia’s 31 commitments below, which include some Easter egg numbers being put up by defensive players on the offensive side of the ball and vice versa. PASSING Player Comp.-Att.-Int. Pct. Yards 5-star Jared Curtis, Nash. Christian (Tenn.) 42-60-2 70% 515 RUSHING Player Att. Yards Avg. 3-star P Wade Register, Trinity Christian (Ga.) 90 681 7.6 4-star RB Jae Lamar, Colquitt County (Ga.) 75 524 7.0 3-star S Kealan Jones, Sprayberry (Ga.) 17 267 15.3 5-star QB Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian (Tenn.) 28 193 6.9 4-star S Tyriq Green, Buford (Ga.) 32 171 5.3 4-star LB Shadarius Toodle, Cottage Hill (Ala.) 9 141 15.7 RECEIVING Player Rec. Yards Avg. 4-star WR Craig Dandridge, Cambridge (Ga.) 28 566 20.2 4-star WR Ryan Mosley, Cartersville (Ga.) 22 494 22.9 5-star TE Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon (Ga.) 19 398 20.9 4-star WR Brady Marchese, Cartersville (Ga.) 19 375 19.7 4-star TE Brayden Fogle, Lexington (Ohio) 12 270 22.5 4-star EDGE Khamari Brooks, North Oconee (Ga.) 7 172 24.5 3-star S Kealan Jones, Sprayberry (Ga.) 6 141 23.5 3-star P Wade Register, Trinity Christian (Ga.) 4 102 25.5 4-star RB Jae Lamar, Colquitt County (Ga.) 3 55 18.3 SCORING Player Total Touchdowns 3-star P Wade Register, Trinity Christian (Ga.) 10 5-star TE Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon (Ga.) 8 4-star WR Craig Dandridge, Cambridge (Ga.) 7 4-star S Tyriq Green, Buford (Ga.) 7 4-star WR Ryan Mosley, Carrollton (Ga.) 6 3-star S Kealan Jones, Sprayberry (Ga.) 5 5-star QB Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian (Tenn.) 4 4-star TE Brayden Fogle, Lexington (Ohio) 4 4-star LB Nick Abrams II, McDonogh (Md.) 3 4-star EDGE Khamari Brooks, North Oconee (Ga.) 3 4-star TE Lincoln Keyes, Saline (Mich.) 3 4-star LB Shadarius Toodle, Cottage Hill (Ala.) 3

DEFENSIVE STATS TACKLES Player Solo Total T/G 3-star P Wade Register, Trinity Christian (Ga.) 49 57 9.5 4-star S Jordan Smith, Warner Robins (Ga.) 34 56 11.2 4-star EDGE Khamari Brooks, North Oconee (Ga.) 18 43 8.6 4-star LB Shadarius Toodle, Cottage Hill (Ala.) 23 43 10.8 4-star LB Nick Abrams II, McDonogh (Md.) 6 31 7.8 5-star OT Ekene Ogboko, South Garner (NC) 20 25 5.0 3-star S Kealan Jones, Sprayberry (Ga.) 19 20 3.3 4-star DL Carter Luckie, Norcross (Ga.) 14 17 5.6 4-star S Tyriq Green, Buford (Ga.) 10 16 4.0 4-star EDGE PJ Dean, West Forsyth (NC) 5 12 4.0 3-star DL Preston Carey, IMG Academy (Fla.) 5 11 2.8 Sacks and TFLs Player TFLs Sacks FF 5-star OT Ekene Ogboko, South Garner (NC) 14 2 2 4-star EDGE Khamari Brooks, North Oconee (Ga.) 5 4 0 4-star EDGE PJ Dean, West Forsyth (NC) 5 2 1 3-star DL Corey Howard, Valdosta (Ga.) 4 3 1 4-star DL Carter Luckie, Norcross (Ga.) 4 1 0 4-star S Nick Abrams II, McDonogh (Md.) 3 0 1 3-star DL Preston Carey, IMG Academy (Fla.) 3 0 0 3-star S Kealan Jones, Sprayberry (Ga.) 2 0 0 4-star Shadarius Toodle, Cottage Hill (Ala.) 1 1 0 INTERCEPTIONS Player Ints. Yards TDs 4-star LB Nick Abrams II, McDonogh (Md.) 2 92 2 3-star S Kealan Jones, Sprayberry (Ga.) 1 74 1 5-star TE Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon (Ga.) 1 34 1 4-star S Tyriq Green, Buford (Ga.) 1 33 1 KICKOFF RETURNS Player No. Yards Avg. 4-star S Tyriq Green, Buford (Ga.) 1 46 46.0 PUNT RETURNS Player No. Yards Avg. 4-star S Tyriq Green, Buford (Ga.) 10 172 17.2

PUNTING Player No. Yds Avg. 3-star P Wade Register, Trinity Christian (Ga.) 17 887 52.2 3-star DL Corey Howard, Valdosta (Ga.) 6 266 44.3 It would be hard to find a better all-around season here than the one being authored by three-star punter Wade Register at Trinity Christian in Dublin. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder committed to UGA as the nation’s No. 1 punter back in June, and he’s holding up that status with a healthy 52.2 punting average this season. He’s somehow also leading all UGA senior commitments this year in rushing yards, total touchdowns and tackles. “My senior year has been going great,” Register said. “We are currently 5-1, which has not been done since 2012, so it has been an awesome first half of the season.” Register has scored 10 touchdowns. That sits atop a stacked leaderboard with a group of five UGA commits who have all scored at least six touchdowns this year.

If that’s not enough of an oddity in a stat-crazy fall for future Bulldogs, there’s three-star DL prospect Corey Howard at Valdosta. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound senior also punts for his Wildcats. He’s averaging 44.2 yards per punt with a long of 71 yards. The fact that Georgia has four receivers with that amount of yards and touchdowns, not to mention the gaudy yards-per-catch averages, is unheard of for a Georgia class under Smart. The Bulldogs might have had one or two commitments with those types of numbers at midseason, but never four players having seasons like that. Georgia’s future defensive players have also found a way to return four interceptions for scores this fall.