Georgia Tech punter named specialist of the week in ACC

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key advises Georgia Tech punter Marshall Nichols (47) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, September 20, 2025 in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 45-24 over Temple. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

A transfer from Nevada-Las Vegas, Nichols averaged 51.2 yards over four punts and had a net average of 50.3 yards in No. 16 Tech’s 45-24 win over Temple on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Two of Nichols’ four punts were downed inside the 5-yard line.

“We got a chance to see (Nichols) get some punts in. That was a very positive thing to see, his leg and his accuracy and the ability to play field position with him,” Tech coach Brent Key said Saturday. “So I was very pleased with him and the way he punted the ball to flip the field back.”

A senior and Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School graduate, Nichols has nine punts for an average of 48.1 yards per kick. Three of his punts have been downed inside the 20 and he has a long of 64.

Nichols played three seasons at UNLV, after starting his college career at Mississippi State, and was a Ray Guy Award candidate and two-time honorable-mention all-Mountain West Conference selection.

“(Nichols) has worked very, very hard,” Tech special-teams coach Tim Salem said in August. “He was a hard worker coming in, but he had a phenomenal summer of just effort and attitude. And what he did in the weight room, what he did to condition himself, what he did to get to just create his craft, I’m looking for a big, big season because he’s prepared for a big season.”