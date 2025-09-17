State Sports Report Georgia State ‘stung’ Vandy in 2024. Can the Panthers limit QB Pavia this time? No. 20 Commodores are next challenge for improving Panthers defense. Henry Bryant III has been instrumental in helping solidify the GSU defensive line. (Jett Parker, Georgia State Athletics)

Georgia State’s defensive front has acquitted itself well against some difficult circumstances, and last week showed how it could do while competing in its own weight class. The Panthers shut down the run against Murray State to help pave the way for their first win of the season. Now it’s time to see if that progress can carry over when GSU travels to play Vanderbilt, its second SEC opponent of the season and one still stinging from last year’s last-minute loss to the Panthers.

Vanderbilt (3-0) entered The Associated Press rankings this week at No. 20 after the Commodores blew away No. 11 South Carolina 31-7. Vandy, which features quarterback Diego Pavia, has the offense that will challenge any progress made by the GSU defense. Kickoff for Saturday’s game in Nashville is 7:30 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPNU and heard locally on WRAS-FM 88.5 or the GSU Sports app. “I thought our defense played extremely hard after that first long drive. They did a lot of good things and we’ve got to take another step forward this week against a very challenging opponent that’s doing well and playing very efficient offensively,” Georgia State coach Dell McGee said. “You’ve got to stop the run against these guys and Pavia is the catalyst to that unit. He’s a very tough matchup.” A year ago Pavia threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers, but was limited to 40 yards on 15 carries with a long run of 12. The quarterback’s ability to keep plays alive enabled the Commodores to overcome a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter. But Georgia State was able to hurry down the field and secure a 36-32 win — its second all-time against a Power Four team — when Christian Veilleux threw a 25-yard touchdown to Ted Hurst with 15 seconds remaining.

“This is a game that stung us last year, so a lot to learn from that,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. “They’re disruptive on defense. They have really good play through their interior of their line of scrimmage, disruptive edge play. This is a group that has accumulated a lot of snaps and it can be disruptive.”