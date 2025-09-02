Georgia Bulldogs Georgia football moves up in Week 2 AP Poll Top 25 rankings Four of the top eight teams lost their first game of the 2025 season. Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (right) runs the football during the first half against Marshall on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens. The Bulldogs cruised to a 45-7 win over the Thundering Herd. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

ATHENS — Georgia was never in risk of dropping its opening game of the season, as it raced to an early 21-0 lead against an overmatched Marshall. The Bulldogs cruised to a 45-7 win over Marshall. But not every team at the top of the AP Top 25 rankings had as easy a start to the 2025 season.

Four of the top eight teams in the preseason AP Top 25 rankings lost their first game of the 2025 season. With that, we have a new No. 1 as Ohio State takes it from Texas. Georgia moved up one spot to No. 4 in the poll. Georgia extends FBS-leading home win streak in dominant fashion The Longhorns, who are now No. 7, lost 14-7 this past week. No. 3 LSU is the new top-ranked SEC team, as it beat Clemson 17-10. It was the first time since Brian Kelly became LSU’s coach that his team won its first game of the season.

Alabama lost its first game of the season, but the Crimson Tide lost to a previously unranked Florida State team. It was not the start that Bama coach Kalen DeBoer needed to have in his second year in charge of the program.

As for Georgia, the Bulldogs have another winnable game on the schedule this week as they play Austin Peay. Kirby Smart on Georgia’s main opponent: ‘It’s going to be us every week’ Even with a solid debut, Kirby Smart knows there are plenty of areas for his team to improve. “I thought we started fast offensively, defensively,” Smart said of his team’s play against Marshall. “Start of the second half, it was really important to me to get things going and start the way we wanted to in the second half. Special teams I thought, we were fast, played a lot of players on special teams. It’s a weapon for us, blocking a punt, some of the punt returns. “We were able to do some good things. So we’ll take this, we’ll go watch it, and we’ll try to continue to improve as a team.” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shouts instructions as the Bulldogs take on Marshall at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens. Even with a solid debut, Smart knows there are plenty of areas for his team to improve. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)