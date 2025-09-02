UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football moves up in Week 2 AP Poll Top 25 rankings

Four of the top eight teams lost their first game of the 2025 season.
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (right) runs the football during the first half against Marshall on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens. The Bulldogs cruised to a 45-7 win over the Thundering Herd. (Colin Hubbard/AP)
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (right) runs the football during the first half against Marshall on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens. The Bulldogs cruised to a 45-7 win over the Thundering Herd. (Colin Hubbard/AP)
By
1 hour ago

ATHENS — Georgia was never in risk of dropping its opening game of the season, as it raced to an early 21-0 lead against an overmatched Marshall.

The Bulldogs cruised to a 45-7 win over Marshall. But not every team at the top of the AP Top 25 rankings had as easy a start to the 2025 season.

Four of the top eight teams in the preseason AP Top 25 rankings lost their first game of the 2025 season. With that, we have a new No. 1 as Ohio State takes it from Texas.

Georgia moved up one spot to No. 4 in the poll.

Georgia extends FBS-leading home win streak in dominant fashion

The Longhorns, who are now No. 7, lost 14-7 this past week. No. 3 LSU is the new top-ranked SEC team, as it beat Clemson 17-10.

It was the first time since Brian Kelly became LSU’s coach that his team won its first game of the season.

Alabama lost its first game of the season, but the Crimson Tide lost to a previously unranked Florida State team. It was not the start that Bama coach Kalen DeBoer needed to have in his second year in charge of the program.

As for Georgia, the Bulldogs have another winnable game on the schedule this week as they play Austin Peay.

Kirby Smart on Georgia’s main opponent: ‘It’s going to be us every week’

Even with a solid debut, Kirby Smart knows there are plenty of areas for his team to improve.

“I thought we started fast offensively, defensively,” Smart said of his team’s play against Marshall. “Start of the second half, it was really important to me to get things going and start the way we wanted to in the second half. Special teams I thought, we were fast, played a lot of players on special teams. It’s a weapon for us, blocking a punt, some of the punt returns.

“We were able to do some good things. So we’ll take this, we’ll go watch it, and we’ll try to continue to improve as a team.”

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shouts instructions as the Bulldogs take on Marshall at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens. Even with a solid debut, Smart knows there are plenty of areas for his team to improve. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shouts instructions as the Bulldogs take on Marshall at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens. Even with a solid debut, Smart knows there are plenty of areas for his team to improve. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Georgia was ranked No. 3 in the Week 2 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings.

Georgia’s first game against a ranked foe will come Sept. 13, when the Bulldogs take on Tennessee in Knoxville. The Volunteers, now No. 22, picked up a 45-26 win over Syracuse to open the season.

Georgia’s game this weekend against Austin Peay is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN+.

Kirby Smart updates injury status of key OLs, starting CB Daylen Everette

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2

  1. Ohio State
  2. Penn State
  3. LSU
  4. Georgia
  5. Miami
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Clemson
  9. Notre Dame
  10. South Carolina
  11. Illinois
  12. Arizona State
  13. Florida
  14. Florida State
  15. Michigan
  16. Iowa State
  17. SMU
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Alabama
  22. Tennessee
  23. Indiana
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Utah
Smart supports an expanded College Football Playoff ‘if done the right way’

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

More Stories

The Latest

Marshall Georgia Football

Georgia football moves up in Week 2 AP Poll Top 25 rankings

1h ago

Kirby Smart updates injury status of key OLs, starting CB Daylen Everette

2h ago

A look at what we might see in this week’s AP Top 25

Keep Reading

A look at what we might see in this week’s AP Top 25

SEC coaches skeptical of enhanced schedule metric, wary of 9 league games

How the new top 10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 3

Featured

India Tarriffs

Georgia has recruited India for business. Some entrepreneurs fear new tariffs.

Insider vs. Outsider: The race for Atlanta City Council president

Unrest among Atlanta attorneys drives unprecedented legal market growth