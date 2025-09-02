Georgia football moves up in Week 2 AP Poll Top 25 rankings
Four of the top eight teams lost their first game of the 2025 season.
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (right) runs the football during the first half against Marshall on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens. The Bulldogs cruised to a 45-7 win over the Thundering Herd. (Colin Hubbard/AP)
Even with a solid debut, Kirby Smart knows there are plenty of areas for his team to improve.
“I thought we started fast offensively, defensively,” Smart said of his team’s play against Marshall. “Start of the second half, it was really important to me to get things going and start the way we wanted to in the second half. Special teams I thought, we were fast, played a lot of players on special teams. It’s a weapon for us, blocking a punt, some of the punt returns.
“We were able to do some good things. So we’ll take this, we’ll go watch it, and we’ll try to continue to improve as a team.”
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shouts instructions as the Bulldogs take on Marshall at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens. Even with a solid debut, Smart knows there are plenty of areas for his team to improve. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
