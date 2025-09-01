AP Top 25 predictions: Where will UGA, Georgia Tech land after wild weekend?

Georgia Bulldogs Tide snaps Georgia home streak at 33, Buckeyes end Washington’s at 22.
Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (center, in air) jumps into a pile of UGA and Alabama players with about two minutes to go in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens. Robinson was called for a penalty on the play. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
ATHENS — Ohio State and Alabama saw to it the nation’s two longest home win streaks came to an end Saturday, and the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide figure to benefit greatly in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.
Oregon now has the nation’s longest home win streak — 18 games — but on Saturday the No. 6-ranked Ducks made headlines on the road with a 30-24 double-overtime win over Penn State.
Oregon’s win over the No. 3-ranked Nittany Lions could be enough to lift the Ducks into the No. 2 spot this week.
Miami, previously No. 2, was idle this week, out of sight and out of mind, while No. 4 LSU and No. 5 Georgia both lost.
The Bulldogs (3-1) are in danger of falling out of the Top 10 with the error-filled home loss to No. 17 Alabama.
Here how the new AP Top 25 should look Ohio State (4-0) — Won at Washington, 24-6 Oregon (5-0) — Won at No. 3 Penn State, 30-24 (2OT) Miami (4-0) — Off Texas A&M (4-0) — Defeated Auburn, 16-10 Indiana (5-0) — Won at Iowa, 20-15 Ole Miss (5-0) — Defeated No. 4 LSU, 24-19 Penn State (3-1) — Lost to No. 6 Oregon, 30-24 (2OT) LSU (4-1) — Lost at No. 13 Ole Miss, 24-19 Oklahoma (4-0) — Off Alabama (3-1) — Won at No. 5 Georgia, 24-21 Texas (3-1) — Off Georgia (3-1) — Lost to No. 17 Alabama, 24-21 Florida State (3-1) — Lost at Virginia, 46-38 (OT) Texas Tech (4-0) — Off Iowa State (5-0) — Defeated Arizona, 39-14 Tennessee (4-1) — Won at Mississippi State, 41-34 (OT) Vanderbilt (5-0) — Defeated Utah State, 55-35 Michigan (3-1) — Off Missouri (5-0) — Defeated UMass, 42-6 Georgia Tech (5-0) — Won at Wake Forest, 30-29 (OT) Notre Dame (2-2) — Won at Arkansas, 56-13 Illinois (4-1) — Defeated 21 USC, 34-32 Memphis (5-0) — Won at Florida Atlantic, 55-26 USC (4-1) — Lost at No. 23 Illinois, 34-32 Utah (4-1) — Won at West Virginia, 48-14