AP Top 25 predictions: Where will UGA, Georgia Tech land after wild weekend?

Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (center, in air) jumps into a pile of UGA and Alabama players with about two minutes to go in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens. Robinson was called for a penalty on the play. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Ohio State ended Washington’s 22-game home win streak with a 24-6 win to strengthen its grip on the No. 1 spot, while Alabama snapped Georgia’s 33-game home streak and could rise to a Top 10 ranking.

ATHENS — Ohio State and Alabama saw to it the nation’s two longest home win streaks came to an end Saturday, and the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide figure to benefit greatly in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

Oregon now has the nation’s longest home win streak — 18 games — but on Saturday the No. 6-ranked Ducks made headlines on the road with a 30-24 double-overtime win over Penn State.

Oregon’s win over the No. 3-ranked Nittany Lions could be enough to lift the Ducks into the No. 2 spot this week.

Miami, previously No. 2, was idle this week, out of sight and out of mind, while No. 4 LSU and No. 5 Georgia both lost.

The Bulldogs (3-1) are in danger of falling out of the Top 10 with the error-filled home loss to No. 17 Alabama.