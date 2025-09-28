Five things to look for at Hawks media day

Hawks guard Trae Young, his teammates and his head coach will meet with the media during the Hawks' annual media day on Monday. Training camp will start on Tuesday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2023)

Head coach Quin Snyder will be accompanied by all of the players, including newcomers Luke Kennard and Kristaps Porzingis.

The team revealed its camp roster Friday evening. So, fans can expect to hear from some old faces in Trae Young, Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels.

Hawks fans already heard from general manager Onsi Saleh on Friday . Now, they’ll hear from the players and Hawks coach Quin Snyder.

The Hawks begin training camp Tuesday. But before they do, they’ll take part in the annual Media Day on Monday.

But it also will be the first official time that they’ve heard from newcomers Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kennard. The Hawks held an introductory media availability for wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker in July shortly after the sign-and-trade agreement with the Timberwolves became official.

So, what can Hawks fans keep their eyes and ears open for when the team meets with media on Monday?

Overall goals for the season

Media day gives fans the chance to hear Snyder and the players’ outlook for the season. So, this will be the chance for the players to outline what they hope to accomplish when the season tips off Oct. 22.

Player health

A few players on the roster ended last season with some bumps and bruises. Johnson ended the season recovering from shoulder surgery to address a torn labrum. Porzingis has a long injury history and dealt with an unknown illness last season.