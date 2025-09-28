Hawks Logo
Atlanta Hawks

Five things to look for at Hawks media day

Head coach Quin Snyder will be accompanied by all of the players, including newcomers Luke Kennard and Kristaps Porzingis.
Hawks guard Trae Young, his teammates and his head coach will meet with the media during the Hawks' annual media day on Monday. Training camp will start on Tuesday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2023)
1 hour ago

The Hawks begin training camp Tuesday. But before they do, they’ll take part in the annual Media Day on Monday.

Hawks fans already heard from general manager Onsi Saleh on Friday. Now, they’ll hear from the players and Hawks coach Quin Snyder.

The team revealed its camp roster Friday evening. So, fans can expect to hear from some old faces in Trae Young, Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels.

But it also will be the first official time that they’ve heard from newcomers Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kennard. The Hawks held an introductory media availability for wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker in July shortly after the sign-and-trade agreement with the Timberwolves became official.

So, what can Hawks fans keep their eyes and ears open for when the team meets with media on Monday?

Overall goals for the season

Media day gives fans the chance to hear Snyder and the players’ outlook for the season. So, this will be the chance for the players to outline what they hope to accomplish when the season tips off Oct. 22.

Player health

A few players on the roster ended last season with some bumps and bruises. Johnson ended the season recovering from shoulder surgery to address a torn labrum. Porzingis has a long injury history and dealt with an unknown illness last season.

Now, the players themselves can discuss where their health stands.

Contract talk

Players, coaches and team executives rarely talk about ongoing contract discussions publicly. But fans can hear from the players how they plan to navigate a season where negotiations could hang over their heads.

Young and Daniels are among the prominent members of the team who are up for re-signings. Young has a player option for the 2026-27 season, while Daniels is eligible for a rookie-scale extension until Oct. 20.

Final words for Patrick Beverley?

Young and Patrick Beverley exchanged some words via their respective podcasts this summer. The Hawks’ guard did not offer further rebuttal to Beverley’s latest comments Sept. 18. Beverley talked about the situation again on an episode of his podcast Sept. 24.

Maybe Young answers questions about the situation at Media Day on Monday.

Hawks having fun

Not only do the players go through interviews with reporters, but they also film content that the team uses throughout the season.

The Hawks’ content team will take pictures of the players in their uniforms and film JumboTron content that will air during home games at State Farm Arena.

