Hawks trim roster to 18 ahead of start of training camp

The Atlanta Hawks have trimmed their roster down to 18 players ahead of the start of training camp next week. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The team opens training camp on Tuesday, as it looks to finalize the roster before its regular season begins on Oct. 22.

In the lead-up to the release of this year's training camp roster, the Hawks signed a flurry of players to Exhibit 10 contracts. But the team waived guard Lamont Butler, forward Kobe Johnson and center Malik Williams on Friday.

The Hawks now carry 18 players on the roster. Though they’ve made some moves to reach the maximum number of players allowed on a regular-season roster, the Hawks still need to decide whether they will sign players to the remaining available standard contracts.

