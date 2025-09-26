Hawks Logo
Hawks trim roster to 18 ahead of start of training camp

The team waived guard Lamont Butler, forward Kobe Johnson and center Malik Williams on Friday.
The Atlanta Hawks have trimmed their roster down to 18 players ahead of the start of training camp next week. (Jason Getz/AJC)
6 hours ago

The Hawks announced their training camp roster on Friday evening.

The team opens training camp on Tuesday, as it looks to finalize the roster before its regular season begins on Oct. 22.

In the lead-up to the release of this year’s training camp roster, the Hawks signed a flurry of players to Exhibit 10 contracts. But the team waived guard Lamont Butler, forward Kobe Johnson and center Malik Williams on Friday.

The Hawks now carry 18 players on the roster. Though they’ve made some moves to reach the maximum number of players allowed on a regular-season roster, the Hawks still need to decide whether they will sign players to the remaining available standard contracts.

No.|Name|Position|Height|Weight

7 Nickeil Alexander-Walker | G | 6-5 | 192

28 Charles Bassey | C | 6-10 | 240

5 Dyson Daniels | G | 6-7 | 203

12 N’Faly Dante | C | 6-11 | 265

22 Nikola Đurišić | F/G | 6-8 | 209

12 Mouhamed Gueye | F | 6-11 | 210

33 Caleb Houstan | F | 6-8 | 235

1 Jalen Johnson | F | 6-9 | 220

3 Luke Kennard | G/F | 6-5 | 206

27 Vit Krejci | F | 6-8 | 195

30 Eli Ndiaye | F | 6-8 | 209 (TW)

14 Asa Newell | F | 6-11 | 224

17 Onyeka Okongwu | F/C | 6-9 | 245

8 Kristaps Porzingis | F/C | 7-3 | 240

10 Zaccharie Risacher | F | 6-9 | 215

0 Jacob Toppin | F | 6-8 | 200 (TW)

2 Keaton Wallace | G | 6-3 | 185

11 Trae Young | G | 6-1 | 180

Coach: Quin Snyder (Duke)

Assistants: Bryan Bailey (Bucknell), Mike Brey (George Washington), Steve Klei (Indiana), Antonio Lang (Duke), Sanjay Lumpkin (Northwestern), Ronald Nored (Butler), Reggis Onwukamuche (Prairie View A&M), Ryan Schmidt (Western Oregon), Ashton Smith (Indiana University Pennsylvania), Ekpe Udoh (Baylor), Jeff Watkinson (North Carolina State)

Player Development: Kendal Manuel (Montana)

