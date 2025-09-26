Hawks trim roster to 18 ahead of start of training camp

The Hawks announced their training camp roster on Friday evening.
The team opens training camp on Tuesday, as it looks to finalize the roster before its regular season begins on Oct. 22.
The Hawks announced their training camp roster on Friday evening.
The team opens training camp on Tuesday, as it looks to finalize the roster before its regular season begins on Oct. 22.
In the lead-up to the release of this year’s training camp roster, the Hawks signed a flurry of players to Exhibit 10 contracts. But the team waived guard Lamont Butler, forward Kobe Johnson and center Malik Williams on Friday.
The Hawks now carry 18 players on the roster. Though they’ve made some moves to reach the maximum number of players allowed on a regular-season roster, the Hawks still need to decide whether they will sign players to the remaining available standard contracts.
No.|Name|Position|Height|Weight
7 Nickeil Alexander-Walker | G | 6-5 | 192
28 Charles Bassey | C | 6-10 | 240
5 Dyson Daniels | G | 6-7 | 203
12 N’Faly Dante | C | 6-11 | 265
22 Nikola Đurišić | F/G | 6-8 | 209
12 Mouhamed Gueye | F | 6-11 | 210
33 Caleb Houstan | F | 6-8 | 235
1 Jalen Johnson | F | 6-9 | 220
3 Luke Kennard | G/F | 6-5 | 206
27 Vit Krejci | F | 6-8 | 195
30 Eli Ndiaye | F | 6-8 | 209 (TW)
14 Asa Newell | F | 6-11 | 224
17 Onyeka Okongwu | F/C | 6-9 | 245
8 Kristaps Porzingis | F/C | 7-3 | 240
10 Zaccharie Risacher | F | 6-9 | 215
0 Jacob Toppin | F | 6-8 | 200 (TW)
2 Keaton Wallace | G | 6-3 | 185
11 Trae Young | G | 6-1 | 180
Coach: Quin Snyder (Duke)
Assistants: Bryan Bailey (Bucknell), Mike Brey (George Washington), Steve Klei (Indiana), Antonio Lang (Duke), Sanjay Lumpkin (Northwestern), Ronald Nored (Butler), Reggis Onwukamuche (Prairie View A&M), Ryan Schmidt (Western Oregon), Ashton Smith (Indiana University Pennsylvania), Ekpe Udoh (Baylor), Jeff Watkinson (North Carolina State)
Player Development: Kendal Manuel (Montana)