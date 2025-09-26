Falcons to face former QB Marcus Mariota on Sunday

The Commanders are coming off a 41-24 win over the Raiders with Mariota at the controls.

“He’s working incredibly hard, around the clock, to get back,” Quinn said, according to The Washington Post. “Ultimately, doctors haven’t cleared him just yet.”

Commanders coach Dan Quinn declared quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee) out for the game when talking to Washington media members Friday.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Former Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota will start against his former team for the Commanders when they meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mariota, who played for the Falcons for most of the 2022 season, started in place of Jayden Daniels, who was the Pro Football Writers of America’s NFL rookie of the year and offensive rookie of the year last season.

Daniels, who led the Commanders to the NFC championship game last season, beat the Falcons 30-24 in overtime last season Dec. 29.

After the Falcons lost the Deshaun Watson derby to the Browns and traded Matt Ryan to the Colts, they signed Mariota to take over at quarterback. He led the Falcons to a 5-8 record before leaving the team after getting benched for Desmond Ridder.

Mariota resurfaced in Philadelphia in 2023 and joined the Commanders last season.

“Obviously, we know Marcus,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “He was the No. 2 (NFL draft) pick, too. ... Marcus was in this building before. (I have) a lot of respect for Marcus and what he was able to do (against the Raiders).”

The Commanders didn’t change their personality much with Mariota at quarterback.

The Commanders rushed 32 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns against the Raiders. Running back Jeremy Nicholas, who spent some time with the Falcons in 2022, had four carries for 78 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown run. Mariota had six rushes for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Mariota completed 15 of 21 passes for 207 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 118.6.

The Falcons are coming off a 30-0 loss to the previously winless Panthers.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is expecting more of a run-heavy game with Mariota at the controls.

“It does a little bit from the standpoint of the passing game because they’re a little bit different passers,” Ulbrich said. “I really believe this team, they make their money with their run game, whether that’s the run itself or what it sets up, or the RPO (run-pass option) off the run game. That is going to be the same, regardless.”

Mariota, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft, has been running RPOs since his days at Oregon.

“I’ve had experience with him at the collegiate level and the professional level,” said Ulbrich, who coached at UCLA. “So, I’m getting sick and tired of playing against him. He’s a pain in the butt. He’s a better athlete than you want him to be. He can run that offense at a high level.”

Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss, who leads the team in tackles with 18, is ready for a run-heavy game.

“You have to do your job in this game,” Elliss said. “You have to do it every game. But this is one of those offenses that really wants to mess with your eyes, mess with your job, mess with your rules and kind of make you make mistakes. Do your job every play, and we’ll be all right.”

