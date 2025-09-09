Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Drake London has right AC joint shoulder sprain London was injured late in the loss to the Bucs on Sunday. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London reacts after catching the ball in the end zone. Still, the pass was called incomplete during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons wide receiver Drake London suffered a right AC joint shoulder sprain late in the 23-20 loss to the Bucs on Sunday. He’s expected to miss some practice time, but could play when the Falcons face the Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Minneapolis.

“Drake London, late in the game, on the catch, no-catch end zone landed on his (right shoulder),” said Dr. David J. Chao, a former NFL team doctor. “The bottom line is an AC joint sprain. I don’t think it necessarily will cost him (a lot) of time. He may miss some practice, but that is something that you can treat with a game-day injection and play through. I’ve done it dozens and dozens of times for the Chargers across 17 years. It is something that he can keep rolling with. But he will miss some practice time, is what likely will happen with Drake London.” Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who suffered a dislocated shoulder early in training camp, is nearly ready to return. “I think Mooney is close,” Chao said. “I think it’s more likely they are both there. It’s least likely that neither one is there. (They’ll have) at least one of the two on Sunday night against the Vikings. The Vikings will be coming short rest after playing against the Bears (on Monday Night Football).” Chao provides injury updates on his SICscore.com website after video reviews of the injuries. He’s considered an official injury expert.

London played 67 of the 76 offensive snaps (88%) against the Bucs. He was not on the field for the final offensive possession.