Dream back in WNBA playoffs with higher hopes

“We clinched (a playoff berth), but still that doesn’t mean our spot can’t change,” the Dream's Rhyne Howard previously said. “We have to take care of business, finish it out, and make sure that we’re trying to have the best outcome possible (for seeding).” (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

After years of waiting, Atlanta secures home court in the opening round of the playoffs. With seeding still up for grabs, the Dream are chasing an even bigger prize.

Allisha Gray was making her mark in Dallas, while Jordin Canada was a rookie in Seattle, sprinting toward her first WNBA title.

Rhyne Howard , now the face of the Dream, hadn’t even suited up for Kentucky yet.

The year was 2018. Dream coach Karl Smesko was still roaming the sidelines at Florida Gulf Coast, preparing for his 17th season at the helm of a program that had become a March staple.

The last time playoff basketball came to Atlanta, it was a different world.

The victory sealed home-court advantage for the Dream to open the WNBA playoffs, which begins Sept. 14. It will also mark the Dream’s third consecutive postseason appearance and the first time for playoff basketball at GCA. The Dream’s last home postseason series took place at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion.

Friday night, in front of a packed Gateway Center Arena, the Dream unleashed one of their most dominant performances in franchise history — a 104-85 dismantling of the Los Angeles Sparks.

Seven years later, the wait is finally over.

The Dream still have two regular-season games to play. But in many ways, Friday felt like a breakthrough moment, proof that the long rebuild and the growing pains had finally paid off.

For Smesko, in his first season leading the franchise, he was thrilled about the opportunity sitting ahead for this team.

“Home-court advantage is important,” Smesko said after the Dream’s win against the Sparks on Friday. “I’m just hoping that our fans are great, they’re loud, they’re engaged. … I’m hoping this playoffs, (fans’ energy will be) taken to another level. … I want it to be an intimidating environment for our opponents coming in here.”

If the regular season ended Saturday, the Minnesota Lynx, the Dream, the Las Vegas Aces, the Phoenix Mercury, the New York Liberty, the Golden State Valkyries, the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm would claim the eight playoff spots.

