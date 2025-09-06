Sports Dream scorch Sparks, clinch playoff home court behind Howard’s heroics Howard’s 37-point outburst fuels record-breaking shooting night and a dominant 104-85 victory. Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard (10) dribbles during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP)

By Wilton Jackson – For the AJC 1 hour ago

Rhyne Howard didn’t need much room to shine Friday night. The sharpshooting guard erupted for 37 points, tying her career high with nine 3-pointers, as the Atlanta Dream rolled past the Los Angeles Sparks 104-85 at Gateway Center Arena. The three-time All-Star became only the fourth player in WNBA history to hit nine 3-pointers in a game. Her performance powered the Dream (28-14) to a franchise-record 19 threes, a season-high in points, and a season sweep of the Sparks (19-22). The win also clinched home-court advantage for the Dream in the first round of the playoffs, which begin Sept. 14.

With two regular-season games left, the Atlanta Dream are set to host a playoff series for the first time since 2018 and for the first time at Gateway Center Arena. The franchise’s last home playoff series took place at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion. Dream coach Karl Smesko has pushed his team to keep climbing in the standings, with Atlanta (currently No. 3) still eyeing the No. 2 seed. He said opening the best-of-three, first-round series in front of home fans is exactly the boost the Dream need as they chase a WNBA championship. “You got a three-game series,” Smesko said postgame. “Home court advantage is important. I’m just hoping that our fans are great, they’re loud, they’re engaged. … I’m hoping this playoffs, (fans’ energy will be) taken to another level. … I want it to be an intimidating environment for our opponents coming in here.” The Dream kept firm control in the fourth quarter, stretching their lead to as many as 18. Maya Caldwell drained her fifth 3-pointer to keep the offense rolling, and moments later, Jordin Canada buried a triple to push the Dream past the century mark for the second time this season. They closed the contest with authority, capping a dominant night.

Beyond Howard’s fireworks, Caldwell delivered a career night of her own. The guard poured in 19 points, matching her career high while shooting 7-of-11 from the floor, including a blistering 5-of-7 from deep. She added seven rebounds, three assists and a steal while anchoring a Dream bench that outscored Los Angeles’ reserves 36-10.

Howard praised Caldwell’s growth, noting her improved decision-making while Smesko has consistently pushed the reserve guard to reach new levels in her game. The result has been more production and more minutes. “Every time (Smesko challenges her), she steps up to the plate and continues to make the right play,” Howard said postgame. “Of course she’s going to be a huge impact on defense, that’s what we expect her to be. …The way that she stepped up offensively and able to knock down open shots like she did tonight, make teams have to respect her, and make teams have to guard her better than what they had in the past. I think that’s very much helpful for our success.” With Caldwell and others stepping up off the bench, Smesko also said the added depth gives him confidence in his team as the postseason approaches. “You never know when you’re going to need somebody,” Smesko said. “Look at the (WNBA) Finals last year, and New York had players off the bench play exceptional at the right times. …At some point during the playoffs, you’re going to need people to come off that bench and have outstanding performances if you’re going to expect to advance.” Brionna Jones flirted with her 13th double-double of the season, coming up one rebound shy, to go along with 12 points on a night where the Dream remained without three-time All-Star Allisha Gray, who missed her second consecutive game with a left knee injury.

Rickea Jackson and Kelsey Plum kept Los Angeles rolling to start the third, combining for the Sparks’ first six points to even the game at 58. The Dream countered by shifting inside. Brionna Jones went to work on the block, scoring eight straight points to reclaim momentum for the Dream. With the score tied at 64, the Dream caught fire again. Caldwell and Howard buried multiple 3-pointers to ignite a 13-0 run, pushing the Dream ahead 77-64. Caldwell added another triple, and Howard drilled her ninth from deep to extend the lead to 85-71 heading into the fourth. Dearica Hamby led the Sparks with 26 points, to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. Plum finished with 20 points while Jackson registered 17 in the loss. The Dream kept rolling in the second quarter, ripping off a 10-2 run capped by Nia Coffey’s bucket on the block for a 41-28 lead, their largest of the half. Los Angeles answered out of a timeout. Jackson, Plum and Hamby fueled a 7-0 surge to cut the deficit to five. Howard silenced the rally, drilling her sixth 3-pointer and adding five straight points to push the Dream back ahead 50-40. But the Sparks refused to fold. Plum buried a clutch 3, and Hamby powered in a late layup to trim the gap to 56-52 at halftime.