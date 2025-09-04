Atlanta Falcons Dirty Birds Dispatch: Finally, some real tackle football Plus: Key matchups and prop bets vs. Bucs Atlanta Falcons Coach Raheem Morris speaks to the media at the team’s NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/AJC via AP)

Gym class is over. The Falcons do not tackle to the ground in practice anymore. So, essentially they play that old game of “tag” that was popular back in grade-school gym class.

They call it “thudding.” On Sunday, they’ll get to play some real tackle football, and we’ll find out if the Falcons are legitimate challengers to the Buccaneers’ supremacy in the NFC South. Finally, some real football, and we’ll get some answers about the 2025 Falcons. “Tag, you’re it,” is not going work.

BRING ON THE BUCS Falcons head coach Raheem Morris during an August practice.

Thanks to the resurrection of Baker Mayfield's career, the Bucs have won the past four NFC South titles. "We've got to go find a way to win this football game, whatever that takes," Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. "But we are playing a big-time opponent. They have owned the division over the last couple of years." The Falcons beat the Bucs twice last season, but mismanaged Kirk Cousins' injuries and kicked away a three-game lead in the division after racing to a 6-3 record.

Cunningham predicts a Week 1 loss “We played two great games last year against them, and not because we won the games, because they were really good games,” Morris said. “They were fun games to watch. They were fun games to be a part of. They were highly competitive with great players on both sides that have (have) mutual respect.”

The two teams will meet for a second time Dec. 11 on Thursday Night Football. "When you get a chance to play against a division opponent like the Bucs, like the competitors you're going to go play against, like the Baker Mayfields, some of those guys, the (Buccaneers wide receiver) Mike (Evans), and all those guys," Morris said. "It's going to be a highly competitive football game and we can't wait to get out there and play."

QB CORNER: PENIX ON THE COMPETITION Here's what Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had to say about his hometown Bucs. How much trash talk do you get from people back home in Tampa?

"I get some. Some of them are like, 'I'm rooting for you, but we rooting for our team.' That's the home team back there. But, it's not that bad. A lot of people, where I'm from in my city (Dade City, near Tampa), they all root for me and always wish me good luck. Most of them are fans of the Falcons now. They're like, 'oh, you there now, so we have got to transfer over.'"

How do you view Tampa Bay's rushers, Haason Reddick and YaYa Diaby?

"I mean, they're all good. Obviously, Reddick, he took the year off. But he definitely had a lot of juice when he was going. On the other side, you were talking about YaYa. He's a good baller. They have really good players on that side of the ball. (I definitely have) some respect (for) those guys."

What issues does safety Antoine Winfield Jr. present?

"He's a former Pro Bowler. He's definitely going to cause a different (sense of urgency). I know he was coming off some injuries or something like that. He was playing through stuff like that. You can't forget what he has done in this league."

WHERE TO WATCH (AND LISTEN) The Falcons lead the all-time series with the Bucs, 32-31. Last season, the Falcons defeated the Buccaneers in both meetings, with a 36-30 overtime win at home on Oct. 3 and a 31-26 win in Tampa on Oct. 27.

📺 On TV: Sunday's edition will be televised on Fox Sports.

Analyst: Jonathan Vilma

Sideline: Megan Olivi

📻 On radio: Listen locally on 92.9 The Game.

3 KEY MATCHUPS VS. TAMPA Falcons offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom (63) runs with teammates during minicamp. Let's take a closer look at the matchups that will decide this one.

1️⃣ Falcons guards Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron vs. Bucs defensive tackles Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey: Vea is the anchor of the Bucs' defense up front, while Kancey has been productive when healthy. They combined for 14.5 sacks last season. Lindstrom and Bergeron will get some help from center Ryan Neuzil, but one of the Tampa Bay DTs will have a one-on-one situation.

2️⃣ Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo vs. Bucs running back Bucky Irving: Irving, a 2024 fourth-round pick out of Oregon, had a big rookie season. He rushed for 1,122 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 47 passes out of the backfield. Deablo caught the Falcons' attention during their game against the Raiders last season, and the Falcons signed him to a two-year, $14 million contract in the offseason. He was signed to help stuff the run and slow pass catchers out of the backfield.

3️⃣ Falcons corner A.J. Terrell vs. Bucs receiver Mike Evans: Evans has posted 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and is a six-time Pro Bowler. He had 74 catches for 1,004 yards last season. He had five catches for 62 yards and two TDs in the first meeting last season and didn't play in the second meeting. Terrell, who doesn't shy from contact and is a tough tackler, had a 93 opponent passer rating, gave up four touchdowns and missed 13 tackles last season.

CAN THE REVAMPED DEFENSE HOLD UP? The Falcons finished in the bottom half (16th or lower) of the NFL in three of the four major categories last season: total yards (345.2, 23rd); passing (224.5 yards, 22nd), rushing (120.6, 15th) and points (24.9, 23rd). Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd is expected to lead the Falcons' pass rush. "It's a big game; you can't treat it lightly," Floyd said. "You know they are going to out to play. We have to come out and play, too. Just execute."

THE PREDICTION BUSINESS The good folks at Sumer Sports believed that Michael Penix Jr. is in the group of quarterbacks who can make a statistical leap this season. Just looking at the second-year quarterbacks: Caleb Williams has an improved line in Chicago. Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy and Penix also are noted.

"Penix popped with the highest highlight throw rate from Weeks 16-18, kept his sack rate low, and pushed the ball further down the field to a very happy Drake London."

🔮 As for Bijan: ESPN analyst Louis Riddick predicted that Falcons running back Bijan Robinson would rush for 110 yards against the Bucs on the "Get Up" show Wednesday.

However, there was a caveat. He noted that the Bucs expect to have a much stouter defense.

🔮 By the numbers: Interested in what Vegas has to say about the matchup? We picked three intriguing prop bets to consider (if gambling weren't illegal in Georgia). Go ahead and smash the over on total points.

ASKING THE TOUGH QUESTIONS Julius Erving, UMass man. Michael Penix Sr. coached his son in youth football and was pretty strict. So, we wanted to get his take on his son taking on the Titans during last month's joint practices.

"He said, just be careful," the QB said. "Be safe. Be smart. Also, don't let nobody bully you around."

🤔 A question for right tackle Elijah Wilkinson: Who's the most famous UMass alum, Elijah Wilkinson or Dr. J?