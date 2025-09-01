Vote: Which team will win the 2025 NFC South championship?
Falcons looking for first division crown since 2016.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) is chased after breaking the tackle during overtime of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
The Falcons haven’t captured the NFC South title since 2016, a season that ended with the team facing the Patriots (and collapsing) in the Super Bowl.
They watched the Buccaneers win the past four championships — and the Saints win the four before that. On Sunday, the Falcons will open the season at 1 p.m. against the defending division champs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Overall, the Falcons have won four NFC South titles since the birth of the division in 2002 (2004, 2010, 2012, 2016). Will they win another this season? Tell us what you think.
