Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. says no extra motivation in facing hometown Bucs

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. speaks to the media after the Atlanta Falcons’ joint practice with the Tennessee Titans at the Falcons Practice Facility in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

“Each and every week, I come with the same juice,” Penix said, dismissive of any additional meaning in Sunday’s season opener.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is plenty jazzed for his first Week 1 outing as an NFL starter; facing his hometown Buccaneers doesn’t provide any extra oomph, he said.

Penix, whose hometown is Tampa, Florida, started three games to end last season for the Falcons, impressing in spurts while his team went 1-2, ultimately missing the postseason. Local hopes are relatively high entering 2025. The Falcons retooled their defense and hope Penix provides the upside to unlock offensive coordinator Zac Robinson’s scheme and the surrounding talent at the skill positions.

The path to a division title runs through Tampa Bay. The Bucs have won four consecutive division titles and have made the playoffs five consecutive times; the first time they won the Super Bowl with vaunted Falcons nemesis Tom Brady. Two years later, the Bucs replaced Brady with then-castoff Baker Mayfield, who rejuvenated his career and has become a consensus top-10 quarterback as Tampa Bay has kept rolling.

The NFC South again is projected to be weak, leaving an opportunity for the Falcons. Even if they don’t supplant the Bucs atop the South, there are three wild cards available, and the Falcons have a more forgiving schedule than many, especially with four games against the Panthers and Saints. Carolina would consider reaching competence as making progress; New Orleans is popularly considered destined for a top-five selection in the 2026 NFL draft.

Penix largely will determine the Falcons’ fate. If he’s successful and the defense is much improved, the playoff drought might end. If he struggles, the defensive improvement might not matter. If he’s average to above, the Falcons will be on the fringes, as they’ve been in recent years.