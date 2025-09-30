College football game scheduled for Mercedes-Benz Stadium to change venue

A new venue has not been announced, however, the Tallahassee Democrat indicated it’s possible the game will remain at another venue in Atlanta.
It may move to Mississippi Valley’s Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena.
According to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium website, fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will receive automatic refunds.
It is unclear what caused the venue change and if the kickoff time (currently 4 p.m.) will change.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts numerous college football games annually, including the Aflac Kickoff Games, the SEC Championship, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Cricket Celebration Bowl. It is also hosting the UGA-Georgia Tech game this year.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.
Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.
