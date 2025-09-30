College football game scheduled for Mercedes-Benz Stadium to change venue

The Georgia Football Classic is moving from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. No reason was given for the change of venue. (Rod Beard/AJC)

Fans who bought tickets through Ticketmaster will receive full refunds, stadium’s website says.

According to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium website, fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will receive automatic refunds.

It may move to Mississippi Valley’s Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena.

A new venue has not been announced, however, the Tallahassee Democrat indicated it’s possible the game will remain at another venue in Atlanta.

The Georgia Football Classic , an HBCU showdown between Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State, will no longer take place at the home of the Atlanta Falcons.

A college football game originally schedule for Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium is relocating.

It is unclear what caused the venue change and if the kickoff time (currently 4 p.m.) will change.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts numerous college football games annually, including the Aflac Kickoff Games, the SEC Championship, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Cricket Celebration Bowl. It is also hosting the UGA-Georgia Tech game this year.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.