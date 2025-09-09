Brent Key offers little commentary about matchup with No. 12 Clemson

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key, pictured coaching against Gardner-Webb on Saturday, has been on the Yellow Jackets staff for five of Tech's nine straight losses to Clemson. Key was the team's offensive line coach before becoming the head coach. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Georgia Tech coach not willing to say much Tuesday about showdown with Tigers on Saturday.

Georgia Tech coach not willing to say much Tuesday about showdown with Tigers on Saturday.

The Georgia Tech coach speaks with media members each Tuesday before a Saturday game in a question-and-answer session that typically lasts 20-30 minutes. Not this time around.

The Georgia Tech coach speaks with media members each Tuesday before a Saturday game in a question-and-answer session that typically lasts 20-30 minutes. Not this time around.

Brent Key’s latest piece of performance art was to be brief and peevish when meeting with reporters Tuesday inside Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Some of his responses to questions were as follows:

From there, whether strictly focused on the task at hand, which is defeating No. 12 Clemson on Saturday (noon, ESPN), or to avoid giving Tech’s ACC rival any locker-room fodder in the coming days before the Tigers travel to Atlanta, Key dealt in brevity.

“Got a new target this week. We hit our mark last week. Mission hasn’t changed for this football team,” Key said in his opening statement. “This target, it’s a big one. Biggest one up to this point. Big challenge for us. We’re in the middle of preparation, we’re busy preparing and working on a plan and we’ll be ready to go on Saturday.”

Key suffered a 42-21 loss at Clemson in November 2023. As the Jackets’ offensive line coach from 2019-22, he watched Tech lose 52-14, 73-7, 14-8 and 41-10, respectively, to the Tigers.

Key suffered a 42-21 loss at Clemson in November 2023. As the Jackets’ offensive line coach from 2019-22, he watched Tech lose 52-14, 73-7, 14-8 and 41-10, respectively, to the Tigers.

Swinney’s squad comes to Atlanta with a loss at home to LSU and a win at home, in come-from-behind fashion, over Troy on Saturday. Key was a little more loquacious about the matchup Monday when he was a guest on 680 The Fan.

“(Swinney’s) been there for a long time and the culture of his team is intact, and it has been for years. It’s not surprising that they would come back and win the game last week,” Key said. “I’m looking at personnel and schematically and what they’re doing, how they match up with us, how we match up with them. Very rarely do I look at the score of a game, I’m watching the film and the players.

“They’ve got really good talent, they’re well-coached, they got some resiliency in ‘em. It was the last play of the game in the first game they ended up losing a very close one against LSU. They’re a good football team.”

With Key not giving much insight into his feelings toward the season’s third game, at least Swinney was willing to discuss the matchup with reporters during his own news conference Tuesday in Clemson, South Carolina.