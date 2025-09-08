Georgia Tech looking to break nine-game losing streak against No. 12 Clemson

Haynes King (left), pictured diving for a touchdown against Clemson in 2023, sat out Georgia Tech's last game and it's uncertain if King will play Saturday against the Tigers. The Yellow Jackets have lost nine straight to Clemson. (Jacob Kupferman/AP 2023)

The former Tech offensive lineman leads his Yellow Jackets into Saturday’s showdown with No. 12 Clemson having beaten six ranked ACC opponents in seven tries. The lone loss came Sept. 21 when Tech lost 31-19 at Louisville.

Since Brent Key took over the Georgia Tech football program in late September 2022, his teams have made a habit of slaying dragons.

Two of those six wins have been at Bobby Dodd Stadium, where the Jackets and Tigers meet at noon Saturday. It's there that Tech will be looking to win a seventh consecutive home game and to beat rival Clemson for the first time in 10 tries (home or away). The Jackets last beat the Tigers in 2014.

“It seems like every game we play here at Bobby Dodd, it gets better and better with the support that we get from our fan base,” Key said. “And I can’t thank ‘em enough and can’t wait to see ‘em really double down on (Saturday) and for the next home game and the one after that and the one after that and one after that.”

The Tigers come to Atlanta trying to rectify a slow start this season.

Despite being ranked No. 4 in the preseason Top 25, Clemson lost in its opener at home to LSU (now ranked No. 3) by a 17-10 score, then had to fend off Troy at home Saturday in a 27-16 game. Clemson trailed 16-3 at halftime against the Trojans and managed only 316 yards of offense by day’s end.