Atmosphere electric as Bulldogs visit Knoxville

Georgia hopes to extend its eight-game win streak against Tennessee.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart and son Andrew greet fans as Bulldogs players and coaching staff arrive at Neyland Stadium on Saturday to play Tennessee. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
24 minutes ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s atmosphere for its game against Alabama in 2022 is regarded as legendary around these parts. Saturday has become worthy competition.

Knoxville has been electric for the past 24 hours, with Volunteers fans ecstatic over this ripe opportunity to end a run of futility against Georgia. College Gameday, held on the lawn in front of Ayers Hall, oozed enthusiasm few locales could match. The scene concluded with fan eruption after showman Pat McAfee picked Tennessee to win the game.

The Volunteers fans feel this could finally be the year. It’s been almost a decade since Tennessee topped Georgia. But it’s been only half as long as the 16-year streak the Crimson Tide held against the Vols entering October 2022, which concluded with Tennessee’s 52-49 win that was topped by fans dumping goalposts in the Tennessee River. They’re hoping similar awaits them Saturday afternoon.

Georgia opened as a touchdown favorite, but public money brought the line down to 3½. Still, banking on Tennessee competing in this game has been a fool’s errand in recent years. The Bulldogs have defeated the Vols by an average of nearly 25 points during its eight-game winning streak in the series.

This is a big test for Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, who’s starting in his first SEC game (and first true road game). It’ll also be a case study for new Vols quarterback Joey Aguilar, who stepped into the role after Nico Iamaleava’s dramatic exit and has looked like a perfect fit thus far.

One could argue this is Georgia’s toughest road game of its slate. It will host Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas this time, a reverse of its 2024 schedule. It’ll face Florida in Jacksonville and Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game at Auburn looms next month as perhaps the only comparable road challenge.

The Bulldogs and Volunteers kick off at 3:30 p.m.

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

