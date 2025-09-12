Atlanta United Atlanta United’s MLS playoffs equation starts with a win Saturday Atlanta United has posted shutouts in its past two matches, which it hasn’t done since 2023. Atlanta United midfielder Steven Alzate during the match against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Atlanta United’s equation is simple: It needs to defeat Columbus on Saturday and for Chicago to lose to NYCFC if it hopes to keep alive its chances of making the MLS playoffs for the third consecutive season. If Atlanta United draws or loses, or Chicago wins or draws, Atlanta United will miss the playoffs for the third time in franchise history. “We are, of course, very, very disappointed in the season,” manager Ronny Deila said. “We feel like we want to do something special now, the last games, and keep on trying to improve ourselves, so we are in the best spot now, we’re coming into next season.”

It wasn't quite a white flag, more of an eggshell color, but Deila's sentiment is clear. Only in Atlanta United's past few matches has the season resembled what was expected 28 matches ago. Atlanta United has one loss in its past five matches. It is 2-1-2 in that stretch, which includes posting its first road win this season in its previous match at Nashville. It took until the 14th of what will be 17 attempts to accomplish that humble feat. Only one other team, LA Galaxy, has failed to win away from home this season. Atlanta United has posted shutouts in its past two matches, which it hasn't done since 2023. That total is at four for the season. Why is Atlanta United's defense suddenly good? "I think it gave us confidence," winger Miguel Almirón said. "I think the team is growing every day, and we're always striving for more. It was a tough game against a good opponent. We were able to get three points. We can't just stay with that. We have to keep going, keep pushing and keep going for more."

Deila said the improvement, what he hopes to continue in the final six matches, is based upon consistency of lineup choices, some personnel additions such as central defender Enea Mihaj and midfielder Steven Alzate, and the professionalism of the players.