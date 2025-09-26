Atlanta United has four more chances to show progress to front office
But after a summer rebuild, manager Ronny Deila says he likes the character the team is playing with.
Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila gives instructions to midfielder Miguel Almirón against Orlando City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Atlanta. Deila says he’s sad that the team has won only five of its 30 matches, a record which will break its string of playoff appearances at two. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Deila said he’s sad that the team has won only five of its 30 matches, a record which will break its string of playoff appearances at two. But after a summer rebuild, which was finished just before Henderson expressed his view, Deila said he likes the character the team is playing with.
It drew Toronto at home 0-0, won its first road match this season at Nashville 1-0, capitulated before attempting a rally in a 5-4 loss to Columbus and drew San Diego, one of the Western Conference’s best teams, 1-1. Deila and Saba Lobjanidze said the draw with San Diego was one of the team’s best performances.
“I think we have deserved to win more games, but we haven’t done it, so that’s the result of it,” Deila said. “I can only focus on trying to develop the team and make them prepare for every game and have good performances. That’s what I tend to do now the last games, try to get some more wins and that we can have some positivity in the end of the season.”
Deila implied it is unlikely he will shuffle the lineup against New England much from what he used in the previous match against San Diego at Mercedes-Benz Stadium because he liked how the team played.
The 11 included central defender Juan Berrocal making his first start beside Stian Gregersen. Jamal Thiare started at striker in place of Emmanuel Latte Lath, who was returning from injury. Latte Lath is available for selection Saturday.
The only other change was Miguel Almirón starting at left wing, with Lobjanidze moving to the other side. Almirón had one of his more effective matches, scoring a goal and creating two chances, bringing his total to six in the past two matches.
“I think a lot of the things that we did now work,” Deila said. “So we also want to try to develop what we succeed with and try to win.”
If the wins come, it seems likely Deila’s job will be safe. If they don’t, “… that’s something I cannot use my energy on because it’s not in my hands,” he said.
