Atlanta United has four more chances to show progress to front office

Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila gives instructions to midfielder Miguel Almirón against Orlando City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Atlanta. Deila says he’s sad that the team has won only five of its 30 matches, a record which will break its string of playoff appearances at two. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

But after a summer rebuild, manager Ronny Deila says he likes the character the team is playing with.

Deila said he’s sad that the team has won only five of its 30 matches, a record which will break its string of playoff appearances at two. But after a summer rebuild, which was finished just before Henderson expressed his view, Deila said he likes the character the team is playing with.

Atlanta United has won one match out of four played since Sporting Director Chris Henderson said it needed to win some of its remaining matches to show progress under manager Ronny Deila .

It drew Toronto at home 0-0, won its first road match this season at Nashville 1-0, capitulated before attempting a rally in a 5-4 loss to Columbus and drew San Diego, one of the Western Conference's best teams, 1-1. Deila and Saba Lobjanidze said the draw with San Diego was one of the team's best performances.

“I think we have deserved to win more games, but we haven’t done it, so that’s the result of it,” Deila said. “I can only focus on trying to develop the team and make them prepare for every game and have good performances. That’s what I tend to do now the last games, try to get some more wins and that we can have some positivity in the end of the season.”

Deila implied it is unlikely he will shuffle the lineup against New England much from what he used in the previous match against San Diego at Mercedes-Benz Stadium because he liked how the team played.