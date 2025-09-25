Atlanta United’s Garth Lagerwey returns to work after cancer diagnosis

Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey returned to work this week in a limited capacity.
Lagerwey recently finished his first phase of treatment for cancer and has begun to reintegrate where he’s able to safely do so.
A full return to his day-to-day responsibilities has not been determined, according to a team spokesperson. Lagerwey will not be at the unveiling of the $25 million expansion of the training ground in Marietta on Tuesday, for example.
Lagerwey, 52 years old, took a leave of absence in July to deal with the cancer. Director of Soccer Operations Chris Henderson and Vice Presidents Sarah Kate “Skate” Noftsinger and Dimitrios Efstathiou have overseen operations of the MLS franchise during Lagerwey’s absence. Lagerwey consults with the trio.
Lagerwey was hired from Seattle, which he led to two MLS titles and a CONCACAF Champions League, to lead Atlanta United in November 2022. The team made the playoffs the previous two seasons. Atlanta United was eliminated from playoff consideration two matches ago. It has three matches remaining, starting at New England on Saturday.