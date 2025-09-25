Atlanta United’s Garth Lagerwey returns to work after cancer diagnosis

Atlanta United President and CEO Garth Lagerwey talks with a fan after Atlanta United revealed their new kit before the start of the season at Ventanas, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Lagerwey was hired from Seattle , which he led to two MLS titles and a CONCACAF Champions League, to lead Atlanta United in November 2022. The team made the playoffs the previous two seasons. Atlanta United was eliminated from playoff consideration two matches ago. It has three matches remaining, starting at New England on Saturday.

Lagerwey, 52 years old, took a leave of absence in July to deal with the cancer. Director of Soccer Operations Chris Henderson and Vice Presidents Sarah Kate “Skate” Noftsinger and Dimitrios Efstathiou have overseen operations of the MLS franchise during Lagerwey’s absence. Lagerwey consults with the trio.

A full return to his day-to-day responsibilities has not been determined, according to a team spokesperson. Lagerwey will not be at the unveiling of the $25 million expansion of the training ground in Marietta on Tuesday, for example.

Lagerwey recently finished his first phase of treatment for cancer and has begun to reintegrate where he’s able to safely do so.

Lagerwey was hired from Seattle , which he led to two MLS titles and a CONCACAF Champions League, to lead Atlanta United in November 2022. The team made the playoffs the previous two seasons. Atlanta United was eliminated from playoff consideration two matches ago. It has three matches remaining, starting at New England on Saturday.

Lagerwey, 52 years old, took a leave of absence in July to deal with the cancer. Director of Soccer Operations Chris Henderson and Vice Presidents Sarah Kate “Skate” Noftsinger and Dimitrios Efstathiou have overseen operations of the MLS franchise during Lagerwey’s absence. Lagerwey consults with the trio.

A full return to his day-to-day responsibilities has not been determined, according to a team spokesperson. Lagerwey will not be at the unveiling of the $25 million expansion of the training ground in Marietta on Tuesday, for example.

Lagerwey recently finished his first phase of treatment for cancer and has begun to reintegrate where he’s able to safely do so.

Whether it is Lagerwey or Henderson or a combination, they may have some difficult decisions to make at season’s end, which for Atlanta United will come Oct. 18 against D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The first decision will be manager Ronny Deila’s future. Lagerwey said in May that Deila, in his first season, would not be fired during the season. Whether it is Lagerwey or Henderson or a combination, they may have some difficult decisions to make at season’s end, which for Atlanta United will come Oct. 18 against D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The first decision will be manager Ronny Deila’s future. Lagerwey said in May that Deila, in his first season, would not be fired during the season.

“We brought Ronny in for the long term,” Lagerwey said. “He’s our third coach in three years. The solution to our issues is not to have four coaches in four years.”

Atlanta United was 2-7-5 at the time despite spending almost $50 million in the past two transfer windows to acquire Alexey Miranchuk, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Miguel Almirón as the team’s three Designated Players.