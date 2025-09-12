AD asks for feedback about venue for Georgia Tech-Tennessee game in 2026

Ryan Alpert, director of athletics, high-fives Karie Davis-Nozemack, interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, during an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, September 6, 2025, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 59-12 over Gardner-Webb. (Hyosub Shin AJC)

In a letter to posted Thursday to ramblinwreck.com , Alpert asked whether the Yellow Jackets should play Tennessee on Sept. 12, 2026, at Bobby Dodd Stadium or Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In a letter to posted Thursday to ramblinwreck.com , Alpert asked whether the Yellow Jackets should play Tennessee on Sept. 12, 2026, at Bobby Dodd Stadium or Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia Tech’s new athletic director, Ryan Alpert, is looking for feedback from fans for one of Tech football’s biggest games of 2026.

“Similar to the benefit of playing this year’s home game against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, playing Tennessee at Mercedes-Benz Stadium would provide us with a significant revenue lift. As you know, driving new revenue is critically important to the success of our teams in this new era of college athletics,” Alpert writes.

“However, knowing how important the history, tradition and emotion of playing big games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is to our fan base, we have developed a season-ticket pricing proposal that would allow us to play next year’s Tennessee game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, while still providing us with significant revenue to allow us to continue to build on our momentum. However, the revenue benefit would not match what we would receive if the game was played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

The 2026 season will be the final one in which Tech plays an opponent at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of a six-game contract. Tech beat North Carolina there in 2021, lost to Clemson in 2022, lost to Louisville in 2023 and lost to Notre Dame in 2024. The Jackets are scheduled to play Georgia in the venue Nov. 28.

Tech is scheduled to host Colorado and Mercer next season as part of its nonconference schedule and Boston College, Duke, Louisville and Wake Forest as part of its ACC slate.