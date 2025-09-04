4 Georgia Tech football players earn ACC weekly awards

Georgia Tech defensive back Omar Daniels (white shirt) defends against a catch during the first half of a game against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlanta, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Jason Allen/AJC)

Haynes King was named ACC quarterback of the week, Keylan Rutledge was named ACC offensive lineman of the week, Omar Daniels was named defensive back of the week and kicker Aidan Birr was named specialist of the week.

No. 18 Georgia Tech garnered four ACC awards Monday following the Yellow Jackets’ 24-21 win over Clemson on Saturday.

King accounted for 314 total yards of offense (211 yards on 20-of-28 passing and 103 yards rushing on a career-high 25 carries) in the win over Clemson. He was at his best in fourth quarter, opening the period with a 1-yard touchdown run that gave the Jackets a 21-14 lead, then leading them into field goal range to set up Birr’s game-winning 55-yard field goal.

King accounted for 36 of Tech’s 38 yards on the final possession (18 passing, 18 rushing) and picked up two key first downs with runs of 9 and 4 yards on third-and-1 and third-and-2, respectively, to keep the drive alive.

Rutledge was a key component of an offensive front. Tech totaled 358 yards of offense against Clemson, including 147 rushing yards. He primarily was matched against Clemson All-American defensive tackle Peter Woods, who finished the game with only two tackles.

Daniels led Tech’s defensive effort with a forced fumble and an interception to go with seven tackles. His first quarter forced fumble set up a field goal that gave Tech an early 3-0 lead, while his third-quarter interception in the red zone stopped a Clemson scoring opportunity.