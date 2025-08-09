Atlanta Braves Waldrep enjoys career-best outing, Profar makes ‘wow’ catch as Braves roll Atlanta defeated Miami 7-1 in the first game of a doubleheader at Truist Park. Credit: AP Braves pitcher Hurston Waldrep delivers in the third inning against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

Jurickson Profar reached over the left-field fence, snagging the ball and unknowingly flashing a big smile in the camera’s direction while doing so. Profar and his team had reason to be jubilant Saturday afternoon. The Braves defeated the Marlins 7-1 in the first game of a doubleheader at Truist Park. And it was a rare instance of the Braves obtaining an early lead and cruising the rest of the way.

The afternoon’s highlight came courtesy of Profar. Marlins designated hitter Agustin Ramirez pummeled Hurston Waldrep’s splitter 379 feet to left, appearing likely to produce Miami’s first run. “When he hit it, I thought it was going to be in the upper deck,” manager Brian Snitker said. Explore Braves suffer 67th loss with Friday night dud against Marlins But Profar climbed the wall, reached over and made what the Braves’ social media accounts instantly declared the “catch of the season.” It came a day after Profar homered as he continues trying to atone for past inadequacies. He has an .837 OPS across his past 16 games.

The catch preserved a then-shutout for Waldrep, who was again excellent in his second outing. He allowed one run on four hits over six innings, striking out six and walking one. It was a nice encore to his outing in Bristol, Tennessee, where he was thrust onto the team to pitch after the game was suspended a day because of a rain delay.

“That was the biggest thing, having a normal start with a normal routine and week (entering Saturday),” Waldrep said. “Nothing was set in stone, but just being able to prepare for it.” Waldrep’s audition for 2026 is underway. He wasn’t ready in 2024, appearing well overmatched in two major league outings while injury spoiled some of his minor league campaign. This year, in an equal two-game sample size, Waldrep has looked far more confident and poised. His splitter-sinker combo is turning into a legitimate weapon. Explore Hurston Waldrep proves he should stick in bigs with Braves Saturday marked the best start of his big league career. It was his first time completing six innings. It was his first time surrendering one run. His six strikeouts were a career high. And these aren’t the Marlins of yesteryear, this lineup is a bit more feisty and has given more experienced starters trouble. “You can say what you want, I feel like I belonged here last year,” Waldrep said. “I feel like if they didn’t want me here, they wouldn’t put me up here. The results aren’t always a determination of who should be here and who shouldn’t. I had the injury and things happen. This game filters out who needs to be here and who doesn’t. “Having these two starts this year, and just really everything I’ve worked for this year is a completely different mindset. It’s one where I know what I need to do. I know how it has to happen. I understand how the business works. It didn’t scare me (last year), I wasn’t afraid of the failure I experienced. But it allowed me a chance to grow, go in the office every day and do what I needed to do.”

Explore Chris Sale to make rehab start next week Waldrep should feel encouraged by his two performances — and he certainly has earned further looks as the team explores its rotation options for the next season. It’ll be evaluating candidates beyond its trio of aces in Chris Sale, Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach. Grant Holmes might not be ready to begin the season, and AJ Smith-Shawver won’t be. The Braves will need more rotation depth. If Waldrep expands on his recent success, he could lessen the urgency to add starting pitching this winter. “(Waldrep is) very aggressive with the strike zone right now, confident,” catcher Sean Murphy said. “I love the way he’s throwing.” Explore Braves’ earnings report shows loyalty of fan base. Is team rewarding fans? Snitker: “He is (a different guy from last year). He’s confident. Those innings in the minor leagues are invaluable to work on things and to find out who you are. I think it was great that he had all those early in the year to work on things and get confidence.” The Braves’ offense struck for four runs in the seventh after Waldrep’s exit. Designated hitter Drake Baldwin continued his Rookie of the Year campaign with an RBI single. Resurgent outfielder Michael Harris II then smacked a three-run homer.