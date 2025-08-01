Georgia Tech

Tickets for Georgia-Georgia Tech football go on sale Aug. 8

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key (left) and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart chat before an NCAA football game between Georgia and Georgia Tech at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / AJC 2024)

1 hour ago

Tickets for the Georgia-Georgia Tech matchup Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at Ticketmaster.

This year’s edition of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate, scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff and to be televised by ABC, is part of the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic. The series is being played at a neutral site for the first time in the rivalry’s modern history.

Tech has a six-game contract to play one game annually at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Jackets beat North Carolina at the venue in 2021, lost to Clemson there in 2022, lost to Louisville there in 2023 and lost to Notre Dame at MBS in 2024. Tech stands to make a guaranteed $10 million from the game against UGA being played at Mercedes-Benz.

A matchup for Tech’s game at MBS in 2026 has yet to be announced, but could likely be one of the Jackets’ marquee nonconference opponents like Tennessee or Colorado.

Georgia has beaten Tech seven straight times (the two teams did not meet in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic) including an eight-overtime epic last season in Athens and a 31-23 victory in 2023 at Bobby Doddy Stadium in Atlanta.

Fans who wish to secure their seats early can sign up for a presale opportunity by visiting mercedesbenzstadium.com.

