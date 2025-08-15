Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to Braves’ lineup

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. hits a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Braves’ world-class talent was activated from the injured list before Friday’s series opener in Cleveland. Acuña has been sidelined since leaving a game July 29 with a grade-1 calf strain.

Acuña worked out at Citi Field in New York before the team’s game Thursday, then flew to Cleveland early. Manager Brian Snitker said the team would see how Acuña felt Friday, but the expectation was he’d rejoin the lineup this weekend.

Acuña was slated third in Friday’s lineup behind left fielder Jurickson Profar, who’s had success as the lead-off man, and first baseman Matt Olson. Acuña’s return further bolsters an offense that ranks second in the National League in runs scored during the second half.

The rejuvenated bats have helped the Braves win six of their last eight games, including taking two of three in Queens this week. It’s too late as far as the postseason chase goes, but the Braves have emphasized the importance of finishing strong and carrying some positivity heading into 2026.

Acuña was hitting .306 with a 1.005 OPS in 55 games, enjoying a superb season that started May 23 when he returned from his second torn ACL.