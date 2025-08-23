Atlanta Falcons Report card: Grading how the Falcons played in Friday’s loss to the Cowboys FILE - Detroit Lions wide receiver Jackson Meeks spikes the football in celebration of a touchdown during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Aug. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Falcons’ backups did nothing to help improve the image of the NFC South. The Cowboys, members of the respected NFC East, were in control the whole way. Granted it was Joe Milton versus Easton Stick at quarterback for much of the game, but the Cowboys reserves whipped the Falcons up front.

The Cowboys ran the ball early and stuffed the Falcons late with a stout goal-line stand as the Falcons blew their chance to make the score look more respectable. Here’s a look at the Falcons’ report card from the final exhibition game: Quarterbacks Easton Stick completed 20 of 28 passes for 198 yards. He tossed a touchdown and had an interception. He finished with a passer rating of 88.1. Ben DiNucci, who was signed last week, came in a tossed an interception. The Falcons have to pleased with how Stick played in the exhibition games. Grade: B-plus Running backs Elijah Dotson got loose for a 41-yard run. He finished with 12 carries for 74 yards. Jashaun Corbin had a bad drop early, but rushed 11 times for 51 yards. Overall, the Falcons rushed 31 times for 147 yards, a robust 4.7 yards per carry. Grade: B

Wide receivers/tight ends Nick Nash and Chris Blair tied for the team lead with six receptions. Nash had 87 yards receiving and Blair 65. Tight end Feleipe Franks had a nice 23-yard touchdown catch. “It felt pretty good,” Blair said. “Just to go out and put some stuff on tape. I know this is a job interview for all 32 (NFL teams). I put my best foot forward.” Grade: B