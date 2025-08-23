Report card: Grading how the Falcons played in Friday’s loss to the Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Falcons’ backups did nothing to help improve the image of the NFC South.
The Cowboys, members of the respected NFC East, were in control the whole way. Granted it was Joe Milton versus Easton Stick at quarterback for much of the game, but the Cowboys reserves whipped the Falcons up front.
The Cowboys ran the ball early and stuffed the Falcons late with a stout goal-line stand as the Falcons blew their chance to make the score look more respectable.
Here’s a look at the Falcons’ report card from the final exhibition game:
Quarterbacks
Easton Stick completed 20 of 28 passes for 198 yards. He tossed a touchdown and had an interception. He finished with a passer rating of 88.1. Ben DiNucci, who was signed last week, came in a tossed an interception. The Falcons have to pleased with how Stick played in the exhibition games. Grade: B-plus
Running backs
Elijah Dotson got loose for a 41-yard run. He finished with 12 carries for 74 yards. Jashaun Corbin had a bad drop early, but rushed 11 times for 51 yards. Overall, the Falcons rushed 31 times for 147 yards, a robust 4.7 yards per carry. Grade: B
Wide receivers/tight ends
Nick Nash and Chris Blair tied for the team lead with six receptions. Nash had 87 yards receiving and Blair 65. Tight end Feleipe Franks had a nice 23-yard touchdown catch. “It felt pretty good,” Blair said. “Just to go out and put some stuff on tape. I know this is a job interview for all 32 (NFL teams). I put my best foot forward.” Grade: B
Offensive line
The backups continued to struggle with penalties. Joshua Gray was called for a drive-killing false start, and Brandon Parker had a holding call. The Falcons are in scramble mode at tackle with Kaleb McGary headed for injured reserve and Storm Norton down with an ankle injury. McGary will miss significant time. Parker and Jack Nelson started against the Cowboys. In addition to the penalties, the offensive line left Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith unblocked, and he stuffed running back Nathan Carter for a loss. Grade: C
Defensive line
Zach Harrison, Ruke Orhorhoro and Kentavius Street started up front for the Falcons. The Cowboys powered the ball on their first two drives as they built a 14-0 lead. Also, there were no sacks and no quarterback hits from the starting defensive linemen. Simeon Barrow Jr. had the only sack and quarterback hit. Grade: F
Linebackers
JD Bertrand and Josh Woods started at inside linebacker. Bralen Trice started at outside linebacker. Ronnie Harrison led the Falcons with six tackles. The Falcons didn’t stop the run, as the Cowboys controlled the game early and coasted to the win. Grade: D
Secondary
Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks, who played at South Carolina, beat undrafted rookie cornerback Cobee Bryant for a 29-yard touchdown pass. Bryant appeared lost with the ball in the air. Dee Alford, Natrone Brooks and C.J. Henderson started at cornerback and nickel back for the Falcons. Josh Thompson and Henry Black were the safeties. Thompson and Black finished with four tackles each. Grade: C
Special teams
The Falcons have to consider keeping two kickers after Younghoe Koo missed a 51-yard field-goal attempt wide left. Lenny Krieg handled the kickoffs, but he made a 57-yard field goal against the Lions on Aug. 8. He did miss a 53-yard attempt that night. Koo bounced back Friday night to make field goals from 38 and 29 yards. But after the nine misses (including two blocks) last season, Koo doesn’t have room for error. Woods had a big hit on special teams. Grade: B
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
