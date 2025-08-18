Atlanta Falcons Kicking competition not over, but Younghoe Koo is the presumptive winner Cornerback Natrone Brooks intercepted another pass in practice. Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo (center) hits a field goal during the second half of an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, August 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons coach Raheem Morris stopped just short of declaring the placekicking competition between Younghoe Koo and Lenny Krieg over Monday. Both boomed their field goals in practice. Koo made a 58-yarder and Krieg made one from 60 yards that dropped right over the crossbar.

“You never want to say any competition is over,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “But you know, Koo’s looked great. You know, Lenny has looked good.” Krieg made a 57-yard field goal against the Lions on Aug. 8 and missed a 53-yard field-goal attempt Aug. 8. Koo made a 42-yarder and 39-yarder against the Titans on Aug. 15. Explore More Falcons coverage in the Dirty Birds Dispatch newsletter Morris didn’t say which player will handle the kicking chores against the Cowboys on Friday.

“I’m really fired up about both of those guys and what they’ve done,” Morris said. “Koo has got some emotional bank accounts with me, obviously he’s got that. But you never want to say the competition is over with the those guys.”

Brooks keeps balling: Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks, who is making a strong bid to make the 53-man roster, intercepted a pass in the red zone from backup quarterback Kirk Cousins. “He playing at a high level,” cornerback A.J. Terrell said. “I’m glad I got to see him go through all of the ups and downs. He’s a real team player.” Brooks was promoted from the practice squad for four games last season before he was added to the active roster Nov. 16. He played in nine games last season. “He knows everybody’s position on the field and it shows,” Terrell said. “That’s why he makes a lot of plays for his size. He’s always around the ball making big plays.” Brooks intercepted a pass in the game against the Titans.

Inside linebacker: Ronnie Harrison, who has played safety in the NFL, is being converted to an inside linebacker. He finished with five tackles against the Titans. Harrison has played with the Jaguars (2018-19), Browns (2020-22) and Colts (2023-24). He has played in 84 NFL games and made 48 starts. He has seven interceptions for 172 return yards. He played some linebacker with the Colts in 2023.

“He’s done a really nice job, “Morris said. “Coming in and getting with (inside linebacker coach) Barrett (Ruud) and really cramming a bunch of work into last week. (He had) the ability to go out there and play a significant amount of time for us in that game.” Harrison was drafted in the third round (93rd overall) in the 2018 by the Jaguars after a fine college career at Alabama. He’s set to get some more action against the Cowboys. “I look forward to him doing it as well this week,” Morris said. “He was impressive. He moved around great. He’s got some tackles. He was productive. He played well on special teams. All of those things are important right now.” Roster move: The Falcons signed edge Ronnie Perkins on Monday.

A third-round draft pick (96th overall) of the New England Patriots in 2021 out of Oklahoma, Perkins has appeared in seven NFL games, recording 13 tackles (nine solo), two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit. He has spent time with the Patriots (2021-23), Broncos (2023-24) and Cardinals (2024). Injury report: Starting wide receiver Darnell Mooney (shoulder) is improving. “I’m pleased with where he’s going,” Morris said. “No setbacks.” Running back Carlos Washington (hamstring), cornerback Clark Phillips III (ribs) and offensive tackle Storm Norton (lower body) were not expected to practice this week. Outside linebacker Khalid Kareem (groin) is expected to return this week.