AJC Varsity Northgate football coach: ‘Everyone understands our expectations’ Kevin Whitley describes his team’s turnaround in Week 1. Northgate's Kevin Whitley is in his 20th season as a head coach with stops at North Springs, Creekside and Stockbridge. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Today’s Four Question interviewee is Northgate coach Kevin Whitley, whose team defeated 22-point favorite Starr’s Mill 27-21 last week. Whitley is in his 20th season as a head coach with stops at North Springs, Creekside and Stockbridge. His record is 163-63. From 2019 to 2023, he was an assistant coach at alma mater Georgia Southern and was interim head coach for one game. He took the Northgate job in 2024. 1. You beat a team that beat you 35-14 last season. What’s the biggest difference between this season and last for your team?

“We have gotten to know each other better. Everyone understands our expectations.” Explore Apalachee coach says first win since 2021 was ‘just a relief’ 2. This is your fourth high school team. What makes Northgate unique, or are they all the same? “Every school is different, but what doesn’t change is finding the players that want to do what it takes to win. Find them and develop them on and off the field.” Explore What to know about the top 10 Georgia high school football teams’ first games 3. How did coaching college football change how you coach high school football?

“I no longer call plays. Being around some really good college head coaches, I learned how to affect the game without being a play caller.”