Northgate football coach: ‘Everyone understands our expectations’

Today’s Four Question interviewee is Northgate coach Kevin Whitley, whose team defeated 22-point favorite Starr’s Mill 27-21 last week. Whitley is in his 20th season as a head coach with stops at North Springs, Creekside and Stockbridge. His record is 163-63. From 2019 to 2023, he was an assistant coach at alma mater Georgia Southern and was interim head coach for one game. He took the Northgate job in 2024.
1. You beat a team that beat you 35-14 last season. What’s the biggest difference between this season and last for your team?
“We have gotten to know each other better. Everyone understands our expectations.”
4. What did your college coaching experience teach you that you pass along to players and parents about being recruited?
“You better love it because there has to be a commitment at the college level. Find out why you play the game and don’t ever forget it.”
Note: The interviewer told Whitley that he said more in fewer words than any interviewee he could remember. “I don’t believe in doing a lot of talking,” Whitley said. “Make your point and keep moving.”