North Cobb’s Queen takes over as longest-tenured head coach in Class 6A

Keith Maloof’s retirement after 26 seasons at Norcross High School gives Queen the title.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

54 minutes ago

With Keith Maloof’s retirement at Norcross after 26 seasons, North Cobb’s Shane Queen is now the Class 6A coach with the most seasons at his school.

20 - Shane Queen, North Cobb

11 - Matt LeZotte, Richmond Hill

10 - Robert Craft, North Forsyth

10 - Johnny White, Douglas County

9 - Daniel Brunner, Walton

9 - John Small, East Coweta

7 - Bryant Appling, Buford

7 - Cam Jones, Duluth

7 - Bryan Love, Wheeler

7 - Josh Lovelady, Mill Creek

6 - Jamie Aull, North Atlanta

6 - Mike Palmieri, Denmark

6 - John Poitevent, Mountain View

6 - Don Stark, North Paulding

6 - Dave Svehla, West Forsyth

5 - Justin DeShon, Hillgrove

5 - Shelton Felton, Valdosta

5 - Joey King, Carrollton

5 - Bryan Lamar, South Gwinnett

5 - Brad Stephens, Chapel Hill

4 - Marc Beach, Lambert

4 - Sean Calhoun, Colquitt County

4 - Matt Helmerich, Peachtree Ridge

4 - Dante Williams, Archer

3 - Kenderrick Bonner, Rockdale County

3 - Santavious Bryant, Grayson

3 - Adam Carter, Lowndes

3 - Eric Godfree, North Gwinnett

3 - Roy Groshek, Discovery

3 - Jeff Phillips, Campbell

3 - Chad Pickett, Forsyth Central

3 - Kareem Reid, McEachern

3 - Josh Skelton, Newton

3 - Reggie Stancil, Dacula

3 - Drew Swick, Collins Hill

2 - Derek Cook, Osborne

2 - Adam Holley, Cherokee

2 - Jeff Littleton, Tift County

2 - Morris Mitchell, Westlake

2 - Justin Pressley, Paulding Co.

2 - Travis Roland, Camden County

2 - Luqman Salam, Harrison

2 - Marcus Washington, South Cobb

1 - Terrence Banks, Central Gwinnett

1 - Johnny Burdette, Meadowcreek

1 - Adam Clack, Parkview

1 - Cameron Duke, Marietta

1 - Rodney Hackney, Pebblebrook

1 - Brian Landis, Alpharetta

1 - D.J. Mayo, Grovetown

1 - Chad Nighbert, Brookwood

1 - Corey Richardson, Norcross

1 - Caleb Shaw, Heritage (Conyers)

1 - James Thomson, South Forsyth

1 - Brett Vavra, Etowah

1 - Bre’nard Williams, Berkmar

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

