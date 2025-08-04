North Cobb’s Queen takes over as longest-tenured head coach in Class 6A

Keith Maloof’s retirement after 26 seasons at Norcross High School gives Queen the title.

With Keith Maloof’s retirement at Norcross after 26 seasons, North Cobb’s Shane Queen is now the Class 6A coach with the most seasons at his school.

20 - Shane Queen, North Cobb