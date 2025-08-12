New Georgia Tech women’s basketball coach received 5-year contract

Karen Blair, who signed a five-year deal to coach the Georgia Tech women's basketball team in April, comes to the Yellow Jackets from Maryland. (Courtesy of Georgia Tech athletics)

Blair, who came to Tech from Maryland, will receive a raise of $25,000 for each of the next five years should she remain Tech’s coach. Blair’s contract renews every May 1.

First-year Georgia Tech women’s basketball coach Karen Blair signed a five-year contract April 27 that will pay her an annual salary of $325,000 for her first season with the Yellow Jackets.

A native of Michigan and former point guard at Southern Methodist, Blair began her coaching career in 1999 at her alma mater and held positions at Colgate, Texas-Arlington, North Texas and Virginia Commonwealth, before taking a job with Maryland in 2018. She was hired at Tech by athletic director J Batt, who left Tech for Michigan State in June.

Blair takes over a program formerly led by Nell Fortner, who retired in March. Fortner had signed a contract extension in November through 2030. Fortner made a salary of $500,000 for the 2024-25 season and was to make $520,000 this season and $540,000 in 2026-27.

For Blair, she can receive performance bonuses by being named ACC coach of the year ($5,000), winning an ACC regular-season championship ($50,000), winning an ACC tournament ($40,000), making the NCAA Tournament ($15,000), winning an NCAA Tournament game ($20,000 for each victory before a semifinals appearance), an NCAA Tournament semifinals win ($75,000) and a national championship ($100,000). She also can be rewarded up to $30,000 for her program’s academic progress report scores.

Tech allocated Blair $1 million to hire assistant coaches, per the terms of her contract.